Here are some things you may or may not have known about Christmas and holiday traditions.
1. How did the tradition of putting up Christmas trees start?
History.com states ancient cultures believed evergreens had special meaning during the winter and warded off spirits and illnesses. Devout German Christians are credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition in the 16th century by bringing evergreens into their homes to decorate them. Christians frowned upon the practice at first before warming up to the tradition later.
Christmas trees were rare in early 19th-century America before the first record of one came in the 1830s among German settlers of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania German settlements had community trees as early as 1747 but Christmas trees were considered pagan symbols as late as the 1840s and not accepted by most Americans.
Popular royals, Queen Victoria and her German prince, Albert, were sketched with their children around a Christmas tree in 1846, which led many to accept the tradition. Christmas ornaments and trees became more popular by the 1890s and more town squares featured them in the early 20th century as it became an American tradition.
2. Why do we hang stockings?
Hanging stockings by the fireplace is a tradition that stems from the story of St. Nicholas, according to LiveScience.com.
St. Nicholas, or Santa Claus, is based on a former monk named Sinter Klaus, who discreetly helped a widower and his three daughters after their matriarch died of an illness. The man lefs bags of gold for the family by the chimney and was later anointed the patron saint of children and inspired the modern-day Saint Nick.
3. Why do we give and receive gifts?
Christianity Today states the most popular belief is the tradition started as a commemoration of the three gifts the Magi brought to Jesus after he was born.
But gift-giving started before Dec. 25 became the day Christian's celebrate Christ's birth. Ancient Romans started gift-giving traditions in the fourth century as a celebration offered to the Roman god Saturn, viewed as the god of agriculture. The celebration lasted Dec. 17-23 as people gave simple gifts as a way to gain fortune for the next year.
Gift-giving was not accepted at first by Christians because of the pagan origins, but became accepted and popular after the fourth century.
4. How did kissing underneath the mistletoe become a tradition?
Livescience.com states ancient cultures believed mistletoe cured ailments and Celtic Druids in the first century believed it could restore fertility.
But the tradition of kissing under mistletoe started in ancient Greece, during the festival of Saturnalia and in marriage ceremonies. History.com states English servants also used kissing under mistletoe, with the refusal of such a kiss believed to be bad luck.
5. Why do we hang lights on our house during the holidays?
Christmas lights twinkling on trees and houses were first introduced in 1882, but the idea of using light to celebrate the holiday came much earlier, according to Time.
Edward Johnson, a friend and partner of light-bulb inventor Thomas Edison, introduced electric Christmas lights in 1882 as an innovation to the holiday tradition of using light to celebrate.
People previously lit candles on trees to signify the light of Jesus for years during the holiday season. But lighting candles caused many fires and the idea to replace them with lightbulbs started with eight, bulky, pear-shaped bulbs on a single wire.
President Grover Cleveland made the lights popular by using them in the White House in 1895 and General Electric started distributing pre-assembled lights in the 1920s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.