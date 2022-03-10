The City of Ada is hosting Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
Ada area residents are encouraged to drop off the following unwanted chemicals and items free of charge: acids, antifreeze, asbestos, brake fluid, bleach, chlorine, fertilizer, herbicides, insecticides, kerosene, lead, mercury, moth balls, naphtha, oven cleaner, paints, paint thinners and solvents, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, photography chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, rodent killer, window cleaners, spot removers, wood preservatives, engine batteries, rechargeable batteries (including NiCad), fluorescent light bulbs, passenger tires, thermostats and used gas and motor oil. Residents should take e-waste like computers and other electronics.
The event is sponsored by Pigskins BBQ, Rib Crib, Ada Nissan, Ada Recycling Coalition, Williamson’s Furniture, Mead Lumber, and Prairie Kitchen.
For more information, contact Public Works at 580-436-8100, or visit www.adaok.com.
