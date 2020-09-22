Cars and trucks streamed through the parking lot at East Central University’s Norris Field parking lot Saturday, where workers collected thousands of cans of old paint, brake fluid, solvents, and dozens of other types of household hazardous waste.
The annual event is meant to help keep hazardous or toxic substances out of the landfill, the water supply, or the food chain by disposing of them properly.
“It’s going amazingly today,” volunteer Kelly Yockey-Bronnenberg said. “You can see all the paint we brought in, all the chemicals that we’re saving from the landfill. I’m just thrilled with the citizens of Ada who’ve saved all this up all year. We’ve got a ton of batteries, oil and other materials that we’re keeping out of the ground.”
This year’s Collection Day was sponsored by Merchant 33, Rib Crib, Ada Nissan, Hilltop Dodge, Ada Recycling Coalition, Hudson’s Antique Alley, Williamson Furniture, Mead Lumber, and Prairie Kitchen.
