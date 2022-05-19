House of Joy to host "Celebrate Life in Ada" in Wintersmith Park

The House of Joy Church is slated to host “Celebrate Life in Ada” Sunday at the music venue at Wintersmith Park. The event is slated to kick off at 10 a.m., and continues until 2 p.m.
“We are flying in an evangelist from Hawaii who will be speaking at the event,” Pastor Judah Tuvyana said. “His name is Mikela Akoi.”
The event includes more than the evangelist.
“We’re going to have some fun give-aways,” Tuvyana said. “The whole give-away is a raffle. We’re going to be giving away some big-ticket items such as a tv, a four-wheeler, and a children’s play set. We’re also going to have some more interesting give-aways such as choosing someone randomly and paying for their rent, and choosing someone randomly to pay for their groceries.”
Tuvyan said his hope is that people who don’t normally come to church on Sunday would come to this event. He said they expect to have over 100 guests, and a lot of kids. He added that they are planning to give away pizza and sandwiches. Several local businesses are planning to give away gift cards.
“We want the community to come together,” Tuvyana said.
“We’ll have paid child care from our church and from neighboring churches,” Tuvyana said.
“We also considered calling this event ‘Giving Back to Ada,’ because the whole event is based on giving,” Tuvyana said.
At the end of the event, non-profit organizations and ministries will speak. Scheduled to appear are Ada Homeless Services, Abba’s Tables, House of Hope, and 99 and The One, and others.
Guests can earn raffle tickets by posting to social media with a specific hashtag at the event. The evangelist is speaking Thursday night and Friday night at The River Church, and attendees will be given an extra raffle ticket.
“Those are just some fun ways to promote what we are doing,” Tuvyana added, “to make it easier for people to win.”
“The House of Joy Church is a new, non-denominational church here in Ada. Our mission is to see unity in the body of Christ,” Tuvyana said. “That basically means having churches working together.”
