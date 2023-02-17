OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s House Republicans on Thursday unveiled an $800 million education package that would provide $2,500 raises for all teachers and create a new tax credit for parents whose children attend private or home schools.
Republicans said the plan, House Bill 2775, would expand school choice for parents in a way that works equitably for all Oklahomans. They also insist their tax credit plan is not a new voucher plan.
Critics, though, called the plan a “jumbled mess,” and said it’s just another voucher program with a different name. They said a proposed cap on the new student funding formula would unequally reward smaller, rural districts and penalize parents who have chosen to enroll their children in one of the dozens of larger public school districts across the state.
The measure essentially would set aside three different pots of money for public schools in an effort to boost overall funding by $500 million.
It would allocate:
— $150 million to pay for a raise of $2,500 per teacher.
— $50 million to be distributed to districts that receive below-average funding from local property tax revenue.
— $300 million to be distributed to public school districts to boost per-pupil funding. No district would be allowed to receive over $2 million regardless of how many children attend, so education experts say that means dozens of larger districts would proportionally receive less funding per student from that pot compared to their smaller, rural counterparts.
The measure also would create the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act. It would allow parents whose children are enrolled in private schools to claim a $5,000 annual tax credit, and parents of home-schooled students to receive a $2,500 credit. Parents could claim the credit to pay for things like tuition, tutoring, textbooks, standardized tests and concurrent enrollment at an institution of higher learning.
GOP leaders said an estimated 60,000 private and home-schooled students would benefit from the bill. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the plan is expected to cost the state as much as $300 million a year.
McCall said his caucus worked to develop a policy that works everywhere in the state. The plan intends to tie all facets of the education community together, he said.
However, he stressed that it also serves the “education needs of rural Oklahoma,” which can vary greatly from metro and suburban areas.
“Within this bill, the rural schools are receiving what it takes to bolster educational outcomes in rural Oklahoma, and the rural public schools will receive a substantial amount of funding in this bill, but to the constituents and the parents in my district that do elect to home-school, do elect to send their child to (a private school) … this bill will honor, respect and help them with those educational objectives that they have for their children,” he said.
McCall insisted that the “tax credit approach” is different from a voucher or education savings account plan because it’s not pulling money from appropriated funds for public education.
“The tax credit is going to allow people basically to utilize their own money that they have before they give it to the state,” McCall said.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said that although he understands what House Republicans are trying to do, he said the GOP plan “looks like a jumbled mess.”
A $2,500 pay raise for teachers isn’t nearly enough, he said.
“And then the tax credit? What are we even doing?” he asked. “That’s basically a voucher. So the way it’s currently written, I could not support this, and I don’t believe that most public education supporters could, either.”
He said the decision to cap the $300 million in new per-pupil funding at $2 million per district means Norman Public Schools would stand to lose an estimated $4 million in student funding.
“I can’t stand for that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair.”
Shawn Hime, executive director of the State School Boards Association, said his group was still analyzing the legislation Thursday afternoon to determine what the impact would be on school districts of different sizes and how it would work.
He said the plan appears to benefit smaller and rural schools more than suburban and urban districts.
“The initial view would be that smaller schools in student population would receive more money per pupil than the larger schools that are capped at $2 million, at least in the $300 million pot of money that goes out per pupil,” Hime said.
Traditionally, lawmakers have ensured per-pupil funding flows through a state aid funding formula to be dispersed based on a school district’s state aid weights and number of students, Hime said.
There’s no doubt that this is a “rural education bill,” said state Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee.
“There is no doubt that this is leaning and pushing toward the rural schools, to pull the rural schools in that have been totally opposed to any type of tax credit or voucher in the past,” he said.
Pemberton said he’s still reviewing the bill, but said the biggest school districts in his area would likely lose out on per-pupil revenue if the $2 million cap remains. But how much they’d lose would depend on how it’s calculated.
He said the “devil’s in the details.”
“It’s intriguing, but there are a lot of questions,” Pemberton said of the plan. “More questions than there are answers. I have a thousand questions, but I don’t have many answers.”
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said he believes the revenue portion of it can be “game-changing to rural Oklahoma schools.”
For instance, a local district in Walters would see an increase in revenue of over $600,000 if the bill becomes law. And with much of his district bordering Texas, a $2,500 pay raise would prove to local educators that legislators are working toward a better compensation model for them.
But Caldwell really likes what he calls the “the kill trigger,” which means if the three public school items aren’t funded in future budget years, the entire tax credit program “goes on hiatus” until the funding level is reached.
“I think what will end up happening, if we’re lucky enough to get this pushed through the Legislature and signed by the governor, is you’re going to see in future years where you have private school advocates and school choice advocates lobbying with our public educators,” Caldwell said. “I think it will help bring them together.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
