A residence was consumed by fire Tuesday morning in Fitzhugh.
The structure was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Flames shot from the roof of the single-story building at 22034 County Road 3498, which is situated on a circle drive on the west side of the community. Smoke was visible from as far away as Chimney Hill.
A Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene, and reported the structure was 50% involved (burning). By the time the first fire departments arrived at the location, the house was reported to be 90% involved.
The Ada Fire Department, The Roff Fire Department, The Fitzhugh Fire Department, and the Pontotoc Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene. Mercy EMS was on stand-by at the location as well.
Damage to the residence was extensive, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
