After a period of relatively cool weather, the Ada area returns to typical August heat Friday and Saturday.
“It looks like we’re going to be in a fairly stagnant pattern for the next few days,” Phillip Ware, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norman, said. “There is a large upper-level ridge that’s centered just to our west which is helping to keep temperatures warm and conditions mostly rain-free across most of southwest and southern Oklahoma.”
Ware said factors are combining to create high heat indexes.
“Given that high pressure ridge and the fact that we’ve got a lot of humidity around, that’s why we’re going to see such intense heat index values, or what it feels like when you take into account the temperature and the humidity,” Ware said. “We’re looking at heat index values in the Ada area Friday and Saturday probably close to 105ºF.
“It looks like we will start to see some relief beginning Sunday, when temperatures are going to start to come down, and by early next week we’re going to be in the 80s,” Ware said. “It should be much nicer by early next week.”
Some ways to remain safe and comfortable during the heat included taking frequent breaks during outdoor activities, drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol and caffeine and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
