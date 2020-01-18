Ada-area residents were glad to wake up Saturday to a forecast of sunny skies and seasonal temperatures after another wild weather week.
Another round of rain drenched the area Thursday and Friday, bringing with it colder temperatures.
Ada’s Mesonet site reported 2.2 inches of rainfall this week.
Wednesday’s weather was humid and warm, with a high of 70ºF. Thursday’s high temperature was 50ºF just after midnight, falling into the lower 40s during the day. Friday’s forecast high temperature was 50ºF.
Rain was forecast to end Friday night, with sunny conditions forecast for Saturday.
