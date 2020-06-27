The Inspyral Circus show Hooplahoma came to the Ada Public Library Summer Reading program Thursday.
The program featured hands-on learning for children through the use of manipulating hoops or juggling balls in fun and creative ways, and emphasizes the importance of spatial awareness, the value of practice and that it’s okay to make mistakes when learning any new skill.
Chelsea Parks gave two shows at Juliana Park, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
“We do circus shows that are fun and educational at schools and libraries all across Oklahoma,” Parks said. “We teach kids the importance of practice and never giving up. And we teach them to juggle and Hula-hoop. Things like that.”
The event was held outdoors as part of social distancing efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis.
“I’m just so happy that we were able to have this outdoor show today,” Parks said, “and safely social distance everybody and still have fun.
In addition to libraries, Inspyral Circus is available to schools, daycares, churches and summer camps.
The library is slated to host a program called “Extreme Animals” at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on July 9. The Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 1. The July calendar includes story times, book clubs, Lego builds and other craft workshops.
Inspyral Circus’ web site is https://inspyralcircus.com/.
