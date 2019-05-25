Sandy Bixler unwrapped a blue leather flip case and opened it, revealing a Purple Heart medal, a fireman’s badge and other items.
The Ada woman carefully removed the items from the case and showed them to a reporter. They belonged to a Wilson, North Carolina, veteran named Frank Hayes, who had served in Korea and Vietnam.
Bixler said she doesn’t know much about Hayes, except that he spent 25 years as a fireman with the Wilson Fire Department, was married three times and apparently has no living relatives.
But Bixler said she believes Hayes was a good man, based on his 25-year service pin from the fire department and his Purple Heart.
“This is a gentleman that dedicated his life to serving others,” she said Tuesday.
Solving a mystery
Bixler began diving into Hayes’ story in 2015, when she was a resident of the Ada Care Center. One day, a restorative aide named Juan Lopez showed her a picture of some items he had discovered at the bottom of a box of Halloween decorations.
Lopez had bought the box at a church sale, but he wasn’t sure why the items at the bottom were. When he showed them to Bixler, she immediately recognized the Purple Heart.
“It filled my heart with great joy to pull up the story on my laptop right then and there to explain to Juan the significance and the history behind receiving such an honor,” Bixler said in a letter to the Wilson Fire Department. “Juan became excited about what he had found and was amazed that anyone would cast aside such a treasure!”
Bixler said she and Lopez decided to try and find the Purple Heart’s owner and return the medal to its proper home.
The next day, Bixler called the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., to find out what she needed to do. The person who answered the phone told her to Google www.purpleheartsreunited.com, the website for an organization that reunites people who have earned Purple Hearts with their owners. The organization’s founder, Capt. Zachariah Fike, told Bixler that a code on the back of the Purple Heart would help her find the owner.
That code helped Bixler and Lopez find Hayes’ name. They shared the story with Ada Care Center’s administrator at the time, Tami Doepke, and learned that her father was a Navy veteran.
A couple of months later, Bixler and Lopez learned that Hayes was from Wilson, North Carolina, and that he and his relatives had died. They also learned that Wilson officials wanted to put the Purple Heart on display.
But Fike said that Bixler and Lopez should hold onto everything until Fike could verify the documentation, according to Bixler. After he finished that task, Bixler and Lopez were supposed to mail the case and its contents to Fike, and he would have them professionally mounted and sent to Wilson.
While Bixler and Lopez waited to hear from Fike, a reporter named Keith Dobbs wrote a story about the Purple Heart for a national nursing home magazine. The Ada News also published an article about the mystery in November 2015, and the story took on a life of its own,.
“Over the next few months, I started receiving phone calls from people claiming to be relatives of Mr. Hayes and wanting to claim the medal for themselves,’ Bixler said in her letter to the Wilson Fire Department. “I simply listened, asked a couple of questions, tried to be as nice as possible and thanked them for calling.”
Returning the medal
Bixler said Fike was apparently unable to finalize the Purple Heart documents, since Frank Hayes’ descendants were no longer living. As a result, she said, Fike simply stopped working on the project.
“When he dropped contact with me, we just let it sit,” Bixler said Tuesday. “And I went on. Juan went on, Keith went on. We assumed that since Captain Fike had no more contact, that he just dropped it.”
Fike was not immediately available for comment Friday.
In the meantime, Ada Care Center Administrator Tami Doepke took a job at another facility, Bixler said. Other people who played a role in the story have moved out of state, and Bixler left the Ada Care Center and moved into her own home in Ada in July 2016.
Bixler said she is still in touch with Keith Dobbs, the magazine reporter, and she occasionally receives Facebook messages from Juan Lopez.
And every now and then, someone wants to know what happened to the Purple Heart.
Bixler said she was in the Ada Walmart one day when a woman stopped to talk to her and asked her about the Purple Heart. Inspired by that conversation, Bixler went back to the Ada Care Center to see if the medal was still in the administrator’s office.
Bixler said the new administrator did not recognize her, but several of the other employees knew who she was. She said the administrator was sure that no one had left a Purple Heart in his office, but he eventually found it in a desk drawer and released it to Bixler.
Bixler said she plans to send the leather case and its contents to the fire department in Wilson, North Carolina, where Frank Hayes spent 25 years as a firefighter. She added that she thinks of Hayes as a hero, just like other veterans.
“This is someone that’s putting their life on the line for you and me every day,” she said. “They deserve more than in the bottom of a box. They deserve so much more than you and I can give them.
“If I can put this somewhere to rest in peace, let it be.”
The Ada News editor, Carl Lewis, contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.