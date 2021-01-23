A “Honk for Health Care Heroes” event will take place at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Ada, Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
In communities across the Chickasaw Nation and the country, health care professionals have worked through long hours, sleepless nights and a host of new challenges to serve us during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospital administrators and support staff deserve our highest praise and sincerest gratitude.
Community members are invited to make signs for their vehicles, flash headlights and honk horns at these facilities as doctors, nurses and hospital staff are recognized for working tirelessly through the pandemic.
Community members can also say, “Thank you,” by completing a coloring sheet celebrating health care heroes who are working tirelessly in hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. This coloring sheet can be found at Chickasaw.net/HeroesColoring.
Completed artwork may be featured on the Chickasaw Nation’s social media accounts by posting your coloring sheet on social media and tagging the Chickasaw Nation on Twitter, mentioning the artwork and the Chickasaw Nation in an Instagram story, or by submitting a coloring sheet in a Facebook message to the Chickasaw Nation.
