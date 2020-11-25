CHECOTAH, Okla. — Honey Springs Battlefield will host a virtual presentation, “Choctaw and Chickasaw Involvement in the Civil War and the Battle of Honey Springs,” on Saturday, December 5, at 1 p.m.
Speaker Kenny Sivard will discuss what led the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations into the Civil War, how their governments became allied with the Confederacy and their role in the Confederate war effort.
Sivard also will discuss the importance of the Choctaw and Chickasaw presence at the Battle of Honey Springs. Participants can enjoy this online presentation on the site’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/honeysprings.
Kenny Sivard is a sixth-generation resident of McCurtain County. He serves as president of the McCurtain County Historical Society and is on the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors, where he sits on the Museums and Sites and Publications Committees.
Sivard is also a board member of the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield. He is a former employee of the Oklahoma Historical Society and writes history articles for the McCurtain Gazette.
For more information regarding this virtual presentation and the Honey Springs Battlefield, please email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.
For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.