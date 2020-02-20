Homer teacher receives $500 gift from Thunder Explorers

Thanks to the Devon Thunder Explorers program, teacher Brenda Roberts will have a little extra money to spend on her students this winter.
Roberts, who teaches fourth grade at Homer Elementary School, recently received a $500 gift for her classroom in the Thunder Explorers’ monthly contest. Roberts won the gift for her students’ work on the Explorers’ “Get Served” activity, which focused on nutrition — an essential part of Thunder players’ health and their performance on the basketball court.
The activity centered on an imaginary Thunder player named Max Hustle, who stood 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 217 pounds, Roberts said Wednesday. The students had to develop breakfast, lunch and dinner menus for Hustle, who was limited to consuming 3,500 calories per day.
Roberts, who teaches two blocks of reading, shared 10 photos of the activity with the Explorers program and was entered into a monthly drawing for a $500 gift for her students. The group was one of four across the state to win a gift in January’s drawing.
Roberts said her students enjoyed the activity.
“They had more fun, and they wanted to know for sure if I was going to send in the menus that they came up with so that maybe some of the Thunder players would actually use them,” she said. “We didn’t send them in because they didn’t have a place for us to send them in.”
Roberts said she plans to use the gift to buy tech equipment for her classroom.
Exploring STEM
The Thunder and Devon Energy Corp. are partners on the Explorers program, which encourages fourth- through sixth-grade students to develop an interest in science, technology, engineering and math, according to the program’s website. The goal is to help students hone their problem-solving skills and learn to think outside the box.
Explorers offers teachers a series of free STEM-related activities tied to Thunder basketball, which are updated each month from November through April. Teachers who sign up for the program can download any of the 24 activities, which are developed with the assistance of Science Museum Oklahoma, and tailor it to suit their classroom.
Participating teachers are encouraged to snap photos of their students in action, said Christine Birney, vice president of community relations for the Thunder.
“Teachers who choose to post and share pictures of their class working on any of these activities are then entered into a drawing that we do once a month,” she said. “We choose classrooms across the state who will receive a $500 gift to use at their discretion for something in their classroom.”
Birney said 84,251 students across the state have signed up for the program since it began in 2015. She added that teachers and students alike are enjoying the program, which combines STEM education with the fun of Thunder basketball.
“We’re very fortunate and super happy that we are exciting for kids, and we hope to be exciting and encouraging for them,” Birney said. “And then from the teachers, just the chance to have a little bit of an extra boost when they’re looking for a way to reach their kids and engage their kids in STEM curriculum.”
Roberts said she would recommend the program to other teachers.
“The kids loved it, and they loved seeing a picture of their friends on the actual Thunder webpage,” she said.
