Homer Stop & Go, the tiny convenience store at Homer Road and State Highway 1 east of Ada, officially closed its doors for the last time today.
The store has been owned by Jim Martin since 1992.
“Jim is closing the store effective tomorrow,” Michael Estep said Friday. “The store will be open Saturday until 7:30 p.m.”
Workers could be seen removing vending machines.
Estep said Martin hasn’t been able to run the store recently due to health issues.
“We have a manager who runs the store,” he said, “Lynette Roland.”
“It’s sad,” Estep said. “All the customers really hate to see it go. They say they’ll miss seeing us. And we’re going to miss seeing them as well.”
He said there has been interest expressed in buying the store, but, so far, no one has actually stepped up to do so.
