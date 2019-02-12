Homer Elementary School recently recognized two of its teachers for outstanding work.
First-grade teacher Lyndsey East was named Homer’s early childhood teacher of the year, and Rachel Barnes was chosen as the school’s upper elementary teacher of the year.
East said school officials announced last week that she and Barnes had been chosen for the honor.
“I was very excited, very humbled,” she said.
Homer teachers nominate at least one of their colleagues for the honor each year, and the school generates a list of nominees. The teachers then choose one or more of the teachers on the list.
Byng school district officials will choose a district-wide teacher of the year at the end of the academic year, and that person will be in the running for Oklahoma teacher of the year honors.
East said she enjoys working at Homer.
“It’s a great place to work, The kids are great,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful experience teaching here, and I’m so humbled by the honor.”
Barnes, who is in her second year at Homer, said she was in the classroom with her students when they learned that she had been chosen as a site teacher of the year. She added that she was surprised when she heard the news.
“Honored, but mainly surprised,” she said.
Barnes said the atmosphere at Homer plays a key role in her success.
“My success at Homer is because of the environment here,” she said. “It’s a family-friendly environment where everybody works together, so it’s easy to be successful here.”
East has eight years of teaching experience under her belt, including five years at Homer. Barnes is in her 11th year of teaching and previously taught elementary school in Wayne and Ada.
If your school has selected its site teachers of the year, we would like to recognize them in the newspaper. Please send information about your teachers of the year, plus a current photo of them, to Eric Swanson at eswanson@theadanews.com.
