Homer School hosted a day of native activities for their students Friday in the school’s gym.
“Today we are doing a Native November Field Day event in honor of Native American Heritage Month,” Destany Morgan, Byng JOM (Johnson O’Malley) Program Parent Action Committee member, said Friday.
Morgan, who is part of a family with Chickasaw roots, said there were numerous activities.
“We have different types of native regalia,” she said. “We have stick ball demonstrations, we have several of the Chickasaw Princesses here, we have cultural crafts, we have grape dumpling samples, and we also have a stomp dance demonstration.”
Originally scheduled to take place on the school’s baseball field, it was moved inside due to a rainy forecast.
