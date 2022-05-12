Fifth graders at Homer School posed as inventors, adventurers, authors, heros and statement Tuesday at the school, part of their annual American Hero/Inventor Wax Museum class project.
The event was held in the school’s Multipurpose Building.
Visitors were encouraged to tour the long rows of kids in costume, stopping to press a large red button (actually a paper plate) to bring each character to life. The student would then describe who he or she was portraying.
