Homer Principal honored

Homer Elementary School Principal Vicki L. Wilson was recently honored by the National Association of Elementary Principals as the Oklahoma inductee to the 2020 Class of National Distinguished Principals.
Wilson has been working in Byng Public Schools for 21 years and has been principal of Homer Elementary School for 14.
"I am extremely honored to receive this award. It's incredibly rewarding to be validated by your peers and colleagues," Wilson said Thursday. "The award may have my name on it, but it is shared with my Homer family: teachers, students, and parents, who all work together to make our school such a special place. I am blessed to be surrounded by amazing educators that love kids and show up every day and give it their all."
Wilson is a committed administrator and educator, and she regularly spends time with teachers analyzing student achievement data.
Because of her commitment to helping students reach their highest potential, she has been able to successfully implement a STEM lab, robotics, and a mentoring program at her school.
The connection between student engagement and student success is not lost on Wilson, who is a believer in real-life learning beyond the classroom. She is continuously engaging with new ideas and programs to benefit her students.
Under Wilson’s leadership, Homer Elementary has won many awards, accolades, and grants and was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2008, making Homer one of the top schools in the country.
Beyond her notable achievements, Wilson has succeeded in creating a warm, welcoming school culture where every student feels valued and where equity and inclusion are paramount. Families often encounter Wilson at school sporting events or driving hours to cheer on a dance recital. She is a true pillar of the community, often conducting home visits and finding ways to deliver medical access and food.
Wilson holds a master’s degree in Education from East Central University, a Teaching Credential from Patten University Graduate Program, and a B.B.A. with Special Distinction from the University of Oklahoma.
"I have the best job in the world," Wilson added.
NAESP honors the following outstanding elementary and middle-level administrators for setting high standards for instruction, student achievement, character, and climate for the students, families, and staffs in their learning communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.