“Many thanks to Jeff Fox and guests from the American Racing Pigeon Union for visiting pre-K today and bringing their beautiful racing pigeons,” Homer Music Teacher Kristen Finley said. “Students enjoyed learning about these birds and even got to pet them! Mr. Fox discussed tracking technology as well and students helped release them to fly back to their home near Seminole.”
Homer pre-K students learn about racing pigeons
- From Byng Public Schools
