Homer School hosted its annual American Hero/Inventor Wax Museum Friday in the Multipurpose Building at the school.
"Homer fifth-graders started in their English class or their reading class," teacher Calli Presley said. "They read biographies and researched, then had to do a book report and a final essay."
The students then moved to Presley's social studies class, where they created a poster board with facts and pictures.
"This year we incorporated a digital storytelling piece, where they had to use green screen, iMovie and ChatterPix to create a video," Presley said. "They finalized it with the wax museum. They are in costume and they are taking on the personality and the image of the person that they researched."
