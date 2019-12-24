Mrs. Cole’s Pre-K Class

Homer Elementary

Dear Santa, I want a Dalmatian  puppy.

Love, Kashlynn 

Dear Santa, I want a rocking horse and a piggy bank.

Love, Molly

Dear Santa, I want a makeup set.

Love, Willow

Dear Santa, I want a semi truck and a bike.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa, I want a toy sword.

Love, Jett

Dear Santa, I want a horse.

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa, I want a red robot.

Love, Ryan

Dear Santa, I want a dinosaur and a helicopter.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa, I want a giant unicorn.

Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa, I want real makeup.

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa, I want a train.

Love, Josua

Dear Santa, I want the flash bracelet and crayons.

Love, Calvin

Dear Santa, I want don’t wake daddy game and a video game.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa, I want a big elsa.

Love, Alayna

Dear Santa, I want a lighting book about storms.

Love, Isreal

Dear Santa, I want playdough like her teacher uses.

Love, Lyla

Mrs. Foran’s

Pre-K Class

Dear Santa, I want catcher’s gear. I want a “Batman-bil,” monster truck tickets. I love you.

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, I been good. 

Love, Dax

Dear Santa, I want a watch. I want a commercial game just like my dad. I want different shorts.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa, I want a giant gujitsu blazagon (it’s available at Walmart). I large treasure chest and a car that drives on the wall. And something else, a wubble bubble and a giant ball.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa, I want somethin’ for Christmas. I want Christmas presents. I want a unicorn.

Love, Jaxi

Dear Santa, I want slime and a gift. I want to get new crayons. And another gift. And I want a candy bucket. 

Love, Hayden

Dear Santa, I want a mermaid toy. I want the mermaid to sing.

Love, Serenity

Dear Santa, Thank you for Christmas. 

Love, Acelin

Dear Santa, I love you. I want a doggie for Christmas. 

Love, Haley

Dear Santa, I want a Jessie and a Woody. And I want a Jessie with Bullseye. And I want a toy cat (it was a black one).

Love, Allie

Dear Santa, I want presents. Uhhhh... I WANT CANDY! I want toys.

Love, Kooper

Dear Santa, How do reindeers fly? And how’s your magic works? How do your elves have magic? How do you get to the North Pole so quickly?

Love, Alex

Dear Santa, can you bring me a bike for Christmas?

Love, Scout

Dear Santa, How does the reindeers fly? What’s the magic for the North Pole elves? How do we wrap toys? How do we build toys? Are kittens real? (Do they say yes, or no? Santa?) Are dogs real? OH YEAH... They are, They are! Cause we have a dog!

Love, Saria

Dear Santa, I want a Roblox magnet

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa, How does your reindeers fly? Can you get me a whole packs of legos?

Love, Owen

Dear Santa, We got presents under our tree. I want a unicorn and a mermaid.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa, I want a “bat-mobil.” 10 OF THEM! 

Love, Nolan

Mrs. Ardrey’s

Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I believe in you! I do not need anything for Christmas. I just want every child’s wishes to come true.

Love, Addison Earnhart

Dear Santa, I want a hover board and a Nintendo Switch. How do reindeer fly? I have been good this year!

Love, Andy Ward

Dear Santa, I would like for you to know what gifts I want. I would like a toy dinosaur, a new four wheeler, and a dirt bike. I love you.

Love, Beau Sutton

Dear Santa, How do reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like some Shopkins. I have been nice this year!

Love, Brynlea Ray

Dear Santa, I would like some bay blades for Christmas! I have been good!

Love, Cohen Carpenter

Dear Santa, Can you fly without your reindeer? For Christmas I would like ten new phones, ten new cameras, and a Nintendo Switch. This stuff is not toys. They are the real deal. Can reindeer eat? I have been good almost all year! My brother, Ashton has been naughty to me.

Love, Colin Hallum

Dear Santa, I would like a hover board for Christmas! That is all I want. How do reindeer fly? Also, my brother has been naughty. He has been biting me.

Love, Dax Reed

Dear Santa, I would like a hover board for Christmas. I have been very good this year! My brother and I want a drone. My brother has been good too.

Love, DeShiko Shaw

Dear Santa, I would like some dolls and that is all for Christmas. I like you! I have been nice this year!

Love, Emma Groves

Dear Santa, I would like a Pokemon for Christmas. I would also like to know if Rudolph is real? I have been nice all year long!

Love, Harbor Bishop

Dear Santa, I would like some Barbies for Christmas. I would also like a Rudolph toy and that is it. How do you make so many toys? I have been good this year!

Love, Hayden Presley

Dear Santa, I would like a real nerf gun for Christmas! I would also like a DS and some games for it. I have been nice this year!

Love, Jayden Chavez

Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream house. I have been good this year.

Love, Kinley Mantooth

Dear Santa, I would like a toy house, a dog, a gingerbread man, a phone, and an LOL house! I have been good this year!

Love, Kinsley Brown

Dear Santa, I want for you to get me a four wheeler. I love Santa! I would also like some baby dolls. I have been a little naughty and a little nice!

Love, Lakely Bryant

Dear Santa, I would like a beta fish, a turtle, and that is all. I have been good!

Love, Madden Hoover

Dear Santa, I do not know what I want for Christmas! My family would like a new car. I have been good this year!

Love, Nicolas Youssef

Dear Santa, Can you catch me a flying reindeer? I will bring it to school. I will keep it and love it forever! I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. I love you so much and I want you to live with me. I have been good this year, well barely!

Love, Raycen Pogue

Dear Santa, I would like an LOL for Christmas. I love you! I do not know if I have been good or bad this year. My teacher says I have been good.

Love, Samara Warlick

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like LOLs, a Barbie house, and an LOL house. I have been nice this year. I would really like for all of the boys in girls from my country to be able to have toys. I am from Guatemala.

Love, Ximena Ibanez

Mrs. Graham’s Kindergarten Class

Homer Elementary

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Lego set, LOL doll, pixie pop. Thank you for the toys.

Love, Adaney

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a camel and I also want a moose. Actually, I don’t want a moose because those are dangerous. I want a donkey. The last thing I want for Christmas is a piggy. I love your reindeer.

Love, Cruz

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a remote control ball, a remote control car, new sweats, and a marble game like in music. Thank you Santa! Have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Deikan

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Legos, a bicycle, a robot, a chicken and a car, but not a real car, but like a toy car.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a choker, a pixie pop, candy and a stuffed animal dog. I love you!

Love, Emberlynn

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like basketball shoes, a basketball jersey, a toy monster truck that comes with batteries and a remote controller and my own truck. I want to give you a hug.

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a real camera, a hover board, a computer. Thank you for the presents.

Love, Hannah

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Mighty pups, Paw Patrol, a kitchen and my own markers. Merry Christmas!

Love, Sakhira

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a toy, a monster truck, a monster car carrier and remote control race car. How old are you? Do you have a birthday?

Love, Matthew

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Red Ryder BB gun, a dino Lego set, a brand new fish tank and a pet snake (a robot one) for my brother. Merry Christmas!

Love, Jimi

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an elephant, Geckgo’s car, PJ mask, and Pete the Cat that can fly. I love you!

Love, Zane

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Pacman game.

Love, Jaystin

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a project Zergo mask and a good, good day of my life. You’re the best!

Love, Karter

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Lego set with a heart in the middle.

Love, Layla

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Hover board, a baby doll, Playdoh and a chalkboard. Merry Christmas!

Love, Lennon

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a baby Chihuahua, a Barbie doll, a LOL house and Kinetic sand. I love you!

Love, Siara

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a toy unicorn, a puppy, a gingerbread house and a new doll. Merry Christmas! Thank you Santa Claus for getting me these toys.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hover board, a scooter, LOL, a ladybug and a turkey. Hello Santa!

Love, Janessa

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a present. I would like a teddy bear. I love you.

Love, Bella

Mrs. Johnson’s

Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a ninja turtle, a power ranger, and a transformer.

From, Samuel

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an LOL big surprise sister, an LOL house, crafting paper, and a cotton candy maker.

From, Mina

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like presents.

From, Clint

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Moana guitar, a dinosaur toy, and bubble gum.

From, Lily

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a car, a firetruck that’s yellow and read and a new hat.

From, Matthew

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an RPC headset, money and a brand new computer for the RPC headset.

From, Kayden

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a tractor, a trailer with a cut gate, and a semi truck.

From, Quaid

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Lego’s, a dirt bike, and a cookie.

From, Ryland

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hover board, a car, and 15 LOL’s. 

From, Kimber

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Rudolph and a dog.

From, Elijah

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like squishies, a Barbie house, play-doh, and a Barbie camper.

From, Zoey

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hover board, a Barbie Dream House, and a Lulu surprise.

From, Janet

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a drone a Nerf gun, and to work for Santa!

From, Bryce

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like new rainboots and some cheetah print sunglasses.

From, Olivia

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a drone, a play station 4, a Nintendo switch,and a fortnite Nerf gun.

From, Parker

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a bow, rainboots, a Barbie house, and a coat.  

From, Kyley

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a scooter, a car, and a truck.

From, Justin

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a paw patrol tower, doll clothes that go with Barbie, and a Ryan’s world vehicle.

From, Mazie

Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a unicorn, an LOL doll, squishies, and that’s all.

From, Jaylee

Mrs. Manuel’s

Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like an electric shovel, and little

Legos, and a sledgehammer.

Love, Immanuel

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a scooter and I want a cowboy hat. I would also like a belt.

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Pinocchio puppet, and a pirate puppet, and I want a Santa Claus puppet.

Love, Brody

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a kitchen set, and a Woody toy and Buzz too.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a gift, and a toy car, and some people Legos.

Love, Drew

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Barbie dollhouse, and some

new Barbies.

Love, Evelyn

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a bicycle, and a drone. I would also like a gingerbread robot. It’s a ninja!

Love, Gage

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Barbie house and Barbies, and a kitchen.

Love, Isabella

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like some Polly Pockets, and a gingerbread man and a gingerbread girl.

Love, Lily

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a unicorn. That’s all.

Love, Makenna

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like Paw Patrol Look Out Tower, and a new stuffy.

Love, Rook

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like an Aurora princess dress, and a Christmas hat. I would also like a puppy toy.

Love, Rosaly

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Ninja Turtle set with Ninja

Turtles. A real race car, and a real baby sister.

Love, Ryker

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a race car, a Play Station 4, and I wish I was Rudolph!

Love, Shayla

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a bike, a Barbie, and a dog.

Love, Taliyah

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like I want Kinetic Sand.

Love, Trinity

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a new Barbie, and new shoes­

tennis shoes.

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like some slime and a Smart Board, and a computer

Love, May

Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like an Xbox and a bicycle.

Love, Kelby

Mrs. East’s First Grade

Homer Elementary

Dear Santa, I would like ice skates,  an Iphone 11, and a wetbush. Thank you! 

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa, I would like headphones, slime, and Santa.Thank you!  

Love, Annabelle

Dear Santa, I would like a smart watch, babydoll, and a baby alive.Thank you! 

Love, Grace

Dear Santa, I would lIke LOL dolls, scissors, and an Osmo. Thank you!

Love, Miley

Dear Santa, I would like Tabs, Hat in Time, and Mario Kart 8. Thank you!

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa, I would like LPS, Tic Tac Toy toys, and a cooking set. Thank you!

Love, Trinity

Dear Santa, I would like a clubhouse,vanity, and elf on the shelf. Thank you!

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa, I would like nitro truggy, nitro buggy, and electric buggy. Thank you!

Love, Kaleb

Dear Santa, I would like a nerf gun, a saddle, and reins. Thank you!

Love, Bryce

Dear Santa, I would like Lion Guard toys, barbie, and a crayon box. Thank you!

Love, KaBella

Dear Santa, I would like paper, Lion Guard, and electronics.Thank you!

Love, Shaylee

Dear Santa, I would like a big LOL kit, a big slime kit, and an American Girl Doll. Thank you!

Love, Zuri

Dear Santa, I would like a BB gun, a 20 gauge shot gun, and a bull. Thank you!

Love, Bentlee

Dear Santa, I would like a big slime kit, a bicycle, and an American Girl Doll. Thank you!

Love, Rosmery

Dear Santa, I would like a Nintendo, a fit bit, and truck and trailer legos. Thank you!

Love, Rhett

Dear Santa, I would like Fortnite, Bendy stuffy, and Bendy Boris Stuffy.

Love, Max

Dear Santa, I would like legos, Minecraft legos, and Pokemon plush Dragonite. Thank you!

Love, Jameson

Dear Santa, I would like a new lunch box, playdoh kitchen, and string green. Thank you!

Love, Casyn

Dear Santa, I would like a kite, a bike, and a board game. Thank you!

Love, Aryanna

Dear Santa, I would like LOL, Barbie van, and a car. Thank you!

Love, Lanie

Dear Santa, I would like a bike, helmet, and legos. Thank you!

Love, Emiliano

Dear Santa, I would like an Arcade, remote control car, and a nerf gun. Thank you!

Love, Rylan

Mrs. Fry’s

First Grade Class

Dear Santa, May I please have roller skates for Christmas?

Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa, I want a new skateboard, a Hoverboard, a 4-wheeler, a phone, a Pluto stuffed animal, a Nintendo Switch with the Yoshi Crafted World game, and a blue bike with a blue helmet.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa, I want tiny Legos, Squishy toys, a new teddy bear, more coloring books and crayons, more clothes, a new basketball, a new Pete the Cat book, and a new bicycle.

Love, Ivan

Dear Santa, I want Pointe dance shoes, a really cook watch, American Girl Dolls, a Hatchimal, and Barbies.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa, I want some little tiny Legos. I want a Nintendo game and Fortnite for it. I think I want a mini-bike that turns into a scooter and I want a real basketball court at my house.

Love, Nolan

Dear Santa, I want kitten presents like a kitty watch, kitten pointe shoes and kitty books. I also want American Girl doll toys and elf clothes for my elves.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa, I want a real cowboy gun, a fishing boat, a marshmallow roaster, a Nintendo Switch, a phone, a cow, and a treasure box.

Love, Ridge

Dear Santa, I want a dog, Barbies, a phone, LOLs, a Nintendo DS, JoJo bows, American Girl Dolls, and the movie Frozen 2.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa, I want a baby kitten that is real, a scooter that lights up, a light up bike, a unicorn pencil sharpener that is sparkly, and a unicorn pencil. I also want some books that I can take AR tests on.

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa, I want a better skateboard, a Polar Express train with 6 cars, the real bell from The Polar Express, the real Rudolph reindeer, my own Alexa, a ghost train, and a Slender Man toy.

Love, Quaid

Dear Santa, I want an American Girl Doll and nail pens.

Love, Peyson

Dear Santa, I want a real cat, a drone, Elsa and Anna’s sleigh, a JoJo bow, a JoJo doll, a radio, a phone, LOLs, some cat toys, a cat toy that has a toy mouse hanging from it.

Love, Carinne

Dear Santa, I want a small dog, a massage, another Star Wars BB-8 that works. I also want a lightsaber from Star Wars and a scooter.

Love, Drew

Dear Santa, I want Legos, X-Box One, a bike, Nintendo Switch, money, and Nerf Guns.

Love, Kory

Dear Santa, I want kitty presents and I want my momma out of the hospital before Christmas.

Love, Bayleigh

Dear Santa, I want my brother back from the Navy. Also, I want a football, a kitten, candy, a puppy, and a pizza & ice cream sleep- over. I want to hug you and come see you. Give me all the candy canes you have.

Love, Aiven

Dear Santa, I want a peddle car, a big truck that has a log trailer, another big truck that has another trailer, and a big dump truck.

Love, Tyson

Dear Santa, I want a PS4, a basketball, skateboard, X-Box, Fortnite games, and a Nintendo.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa, I want Hot Wheels, Nerf Guns, a toy truck and boat from Bass Pro, and Legos.

Love, Waylon

Dear Santa, I want an X-Box, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, and no animals because my brother is scared of them.

Love, Colten

I want an American Girl Doll Camper. I want to go to the American Girl Doll shop to get my doll some earrings. I want to get my ears pierced. I want a new game for my brother Luigi’s Mansion 3 for my Switch for my brother and I to play together.

Love, Hope

Dear Santa, I love you. All I want for Christmas is a Tamagotchi.

Love, Maci

