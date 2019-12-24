Mrs. Cole’s Pre-K Class
Homer Elementary
Dear Santa, I want a Dalmatian puppy.
Love, Kashlynn
Dear Santa, I want a rocking horse and a piggy bank.
Love, Molly
Dear Santa, I want a makeup set.
Love, Willow
Dear Santa, I want a semi truck and a bike.
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa, I want a toy sword.
Love, Jett
Dear Santa, I want a horse.
Love, Vincent
Dear Santa, I want a red robot.
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa, I want a dinosaur and a helicopter.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa, I want a giant unicorn.
Love, Kynlee
Dear Santa, I want real makeup.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa, I want a train.
Love, Josua
Dear Santa, I want the flash bracelet and crayons.
Love, Calvin
Dear Santa, I want don’t wake daddy game and a video game.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa, I want a big elsa.
Love, Alayna
Dear Santa, I want a lighting book about storms.
Love, Isreal
Dear Santa, I want playdough like her teacher uses.
Love, Lyla
Mrs. Foran’s
Pre-K Class
Dear Santa, I want catcher’s gear. I want a “Batman-bil,” monster truck tickets. I love you.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa, I been good.
Love, Dax
Dear Santa, I want a watch. I want a commercial game just like my dad. I want different shorts.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa, I want a giant gujitsu blazagon (it’s available at Walmart). I large treasure chest and a car that drives on the wall. And something else, a wubble bubble and a giant ball.
Love, Cooper
Dear Santa, I want somethin’ for Christmas. I want Christmas presents. I want a unicorn.
Love, Jaxi
Dear Santa, I want slime and a gift. I want to get new crayons. And another gift. And I want a candy bucket.
Love, Hayden
Dear Santa, I want a mermaid toy. I want the mermaid to sing.
Love, Serenity
Dear Santa, Thank you for Christmas.
Love, Acelin
Dear Santa, I love you. I want a doggie for Christmas.
Love, Haley
Dear Santa, I want a Jessie and a Woody. And I want a Jessie with Bullseye. And I want a toy cat (it was a black one).
Love, Allie
Dear Santa, I want presents. Uhhhh... I WANT CANDY! I want toys.
Love, Kooper
Dear Santa, How do reindeers fly? And how’s your magic works? How do your elves have magic? How do you get to the North Pole so quickly?
Love, Alex
Dear Santa, can you bring me a bike for Christmas?
Love, Scout
Dear Santa, How does the reindeers fly? What’s the magic for the North Pole elves? How do we wrap toys? How do we build toys? Are kittens real? (Do they say yes, or no? Santa?) Are dogs real? OH YEAH... They are, They are! Cause we have a dog!
Love, Saria
Dear Santa, I want a Roblox magnet
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa, How does your reindeers fly? Can you get me a whole packs of legos?
Love, Owen
Dear Santa, We got presents under our tree. I want a unicorn and a mermaid.
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa, I want a “bat-mobil.” 10 OF THEM!
Love, Nolan
Mrs. Ardrey’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa, I believe in you! I do not need anything for Christmas. I just want every child’s wishes to come true.
Love, Addison Earnhart
Dear Santa, I want a hover board and a Nintendo Switch. How do reindeer fly? I have been good this year!
Love, Andy Ward
Dear Santa, I would like for you to know what gifts I want. I would like a toy dinosaur, a new four wheeler, and a dirt bike. I love you.
Love, Beau Sutton
Dear Santa, How do reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like some Shopkins. I have been nice this year!
Love, Brynlea Ray
Dear Santa, I would like some bay blades for Christmas! I have been good!
Love, Cohen Carpenter
Dear Santa, Can you fly without your reindeer? For Christmas I would like ten new phones, ten new cameras, and a Nintendo Switch. This stuff is not toys. They are the real deal. Can reindeer eat? I have been good almost all year! My brother, Ashton has been naughty to me.
Love, Colin Hallum
Dear Santa, I would like a hover board for Christmas! That is all I want. How do reindeer fly? Also, my brother has been naughty. He has been biting me.
Love, Dax Reed
Dear Santa, I would like a hover board for Christmas. I have been very good this year! My brother and I want a drone. My brother has been good too.
Love, DeShiko Shaw
Dear Santa, I would like some dolls and that is all for Christmas. I like you! I have been nice this year!
Love, Emma Groves
Dear Santa, I would like a Pokemon for Christmas. I would also like to know if Rudolph is real? I have been nice all year long!
Love, Harbor Bishop
Dear Santa, I would like some Barbies for Christmas. I would also like a Rudolph toy and that is it. How do you make so many toys? I have been good this year!
Love, Hayden Presley
Dear Santa, I would like a real nerf gun for Christmas! I would also like a DS and some games for it. I have been nice this year!
Love, Jayden Chavez
Dear Santa, I would like a Barbie Dream house. I have been good this year.
Love, Kinley Mantooth
Dear Santa, I would like a toy house, a dog, a gingerbread man, a phone, and an LOL house! I have been good this year!
Love, Kinsley Brown
Dear Santa, I want for you to get me a four wheeler. I love Santa! I would also like some baby dolls. I have been a little naughty and a little nice!
Love, Lakely Bryant
Dear Santa, I would like a beta fish, a turtle, and that is all. I have been good!
Love, Madden Hoover
Dear Santa, I do not know what I want for Christmas! My family would like a new car. I have been good this year!
Love, Nicolas Youssef
Dear Santa, Can you catch me a flying reindeer? I will bring it to school. I will keep it and love it forever! I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. I love you so much and I want you to live with me. I have been good this year, well barely!
Love, Raycen Pogue
Dear Santa, I would like an LOL for Christmas. I love you! I do not know if I have been good or bad this year. My teacher says I have been good.
Love, Samara Warlick
Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like LOLs, a Barbie house, and an LOL house. I have been nice this year. I would really like for all of the boys in girls from my country to be able to have toys. I am from Guatemala.
Love, Ximena Ibanez
Mrs. Graham’s Kindergarten Class
Homer Elementary
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Lego set, LOL doll, pixie pop. Thank you for the toys.
Love, Adaney
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a camel and I also want a moose. Actually, I don’t want a moose because those are dangerous. I want a donkey. The last thing I want for Christmas is a piggy. I love your reindeer.
Love, Cruz
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a remote control ball, a remote control car, new sweats, and a marble game like in music. Thank you Santa! Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Deikan
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Legos, a bicycle, a robot, a chicken and a car, but not a real car, but like a toy car.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a choker, a pixie pop, candy and a stuffed animal dog. I love you!
Love, Emberlynn
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like basketball shoes, a basketball jersey, a toy monster truck that comes with batteries and a remote controller and my own truck. I want to give you a hug.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a real camera, a hover board, a computer. Thank you for the presents.
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Mighty pups, Paw Patrol, a kitchen and my own markers. Merry Christmas!
Love, Sakhira
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a toy, a monster truck, a monster car carrier and remote control race car. How old are you? Do you have a birthday?
Love, Matthew
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Red Ryder BB gun, a dino Lego set, a brand new fish tank and a pet snake (a robot one) for my brother. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jimi
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an elephant, Geckgo’s car, PJ mask, and Pete the Cat that can fly. I love you!
Love, Zane
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Pacman game.
Love, Jaystin
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a project Zergo mask and a good, good day of my life. You’re the best!
Love, Karter
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Lego set with a heart in the middle.
Love, Layla
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Hover board, a baby doll, Playdoh and a chalkboard. Merry Christmas!
Love, Lennon
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a baby Chihuahua, a Barbie doll, a LOL house and Kinetic sand. I love you!
Love, Siara
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a toy unicorn, a puppy, a gingerbread house and a new doll. Merry Christmas! Thank you Santa Claus for getting me these toys.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hover board, a scooter, LOL, a ladybug and a turkey. Hello Santa!
Love, Janessa
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a present. I would like a teddy bear. I love you.
Love, Bella
Mrs. Johnson’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a ninja turtle, a power ranger, and a transformer.
From, Samuel
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an LOL big surprise sister, an LOL house, crafting paper, and a cotton candy maker.
From, Mina
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like presents.
From, Clint
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a Moana guitar, a dinosaur toy, and bubble gum.
From, Lily
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a car, a firetruck that’s yellow and read and a new hat.
From, Matthew
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like an RPC headset, money and a brand new computer for the RPC headset.
From, Kayden
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a tractor, a trailer with a cut gate, and a semi truck.
From, Quaid
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Lego’s, a dirt bike, and a cookie.
From, Ryland
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hover board, a car, and 15 LOL’s.
From, Kimber
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like Rudolph and a dog.
From, Elijah
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like squishies, a Barbie house, play-doh, and a Barbie camper.
From, Zoey
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a hover board, a Barbie Dream House, and a Lulu surprise.
From, Janet
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a drone a Nerf gun, and to work for Santa!
From, Bryce
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like new rainboots and some cheetah print sunglasses.
From, Olivia
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a drone, a play station 4, a Nintendo switch,and a fortnite Nerf gun.
From, Parker
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a bow, rainboots, a Barbie house, and a coat.
From, Kyley
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a scooter, a car, and a truck.
From, Justin
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a paw patrol tower, doll clothes that go with Barbie, and a Ryan’s world vehicle.
From, Mazie
Dear Santa, for Christmas I would like a unicorn, an LOL doll, squishies, and that’s all.
From, Jaylee
Mrs. Manuel’s
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like an electric shovel, and little
Legos, and a sledgehammer.
Love, Immanuel
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a scooter and I want a cowboy hat. I would also like a belt.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Pinocchio puppet, and a pirate puppet, and I want a Santa Claus puppet.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a kitchen set, and a Woody toy and Buzz too.
Love, Dominic
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a gift, and a toy car, and some people Legos.
Love, Drew
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Barbie dollhouse, and some
new Barbies.
Love, Evelyn
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a bicycle, and a drone. I would also like a gingerbread robot. It’s a ninja!
Love, Gage
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Barbie house and Barbies, and a kitchen.
Love, Isabella
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like some Polly Pockets, and a gingerbread man and a gingerbread girl.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a unicorn. That’s all.
Love, Makenna
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like Paw Patrol Look Out Tower, and a new stuffy.
Love, Rook
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like an Aurora princess dress, and a Christmas hat. I would also like a puppy toy.
Love, Rosaly
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a Ninja Turtle set with Ninja
Turtles. A real race car, and a real baby sister.
Love, Ryker
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a race car, a Play Station 4, and I wish I was Rudolph!
Love, Shayla
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a bike, a Barbie, and a dog.
Love, Taliyah
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like I want Kinetic Sand.
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like a new Barbie, and new shoes
tennis shoes.
Love, Zoey
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like some slime and a Smart Board, and a computer
Love, May
Dear Santa, for Christmas, I would like an Xbox and a bicycle.
Love, Kelby
Mrs. East’s First Grade
Homer Elementary
Dear Santa, I would like ice skates, an Iphone 11, and a wetbush. Thank you!
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa, I would like headphones, slime, and Santa.Thank you!
Love, Annabelle
Dear Santa, I would like a smart watch, babydoll, and a baby alive.Thank you!
Love, Grace
Dear Santa, I would lIke LOL dolls, scissors, and an Osmo. Thank you!
Love, Miley
Dear Santa, I would like Tabs, Hat in Time, and Mario Kart 8. Thank you!
Love, Tucker
Dear Santa, I would like LPS, Tic Tac Toy toys, and a cooking set. Thank you!
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa, I would like a clubhouse,vanity, and elf on the shelf. Thank you!
Love, Kaylee
Dear Santa, I would like nitro truggy, nitro buggy, and electric buggy. Thank you!
Love, Kaleb
Dear Santa, I would like a nerf gun, a saddle, and reins. Thank you!
Love, Bryce
Dear Santa, I would like Lion Guard toys, barbie, and a crayon box. Thank you!
Love, KaBella
Dear Santa, I would like paper, Lion Guard, and electronics.Thank you!
Love, Shaylee
Dear Santa, I would like a big LOL kit, a big slime kit, and an American Girl Doll. Thank you!
Love, Zuri
Dear Santa, I would like a BB gun, a 20 gauge shot gun, and a bull. Thank you!
Love, Bentlee
Dear Santa, I would like a big slime kit, a bicycle, and an American Girl Doll. Thank you!
Love, Rosmery
Dear Santa, I would like a Nintendo, a fit bit, and truck and trailer legos. Thank you!
Love, Rhett
Dear Santa, I would like Fortnite, Bendy stuffy, and Bendy Boris Stuffy.
Love, Max
Dear Santa, I would like legos, Minecraft legos, and Pokemon plush Dragonite. Thank you!
Love, Jameson
Dear Santa, I would like a new lunch box, playdoh kitchen, and string green. Thank you!
Love, Casyn
Dear Santa, I would like a kite, a bike, and a board game. Thank you!
Love, Aryanna
Dear Santa, I would like LOL, Barbie van, and a car. Thank you!
Love, Lanie
Dear Santa, I would like a bike, helmet, and legos. Thank you!
Love, Emiliano
Dear Santa, I would like an Arcade, remote control car, and a nerf gun. Thank you!
Love, Rylan
Mrs. Fry’s
First Grade Class
Dear Santa, May I please have roller skates for Christmas?
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa, I want a new skateboard, a Hoverboard, a 4-wheeler, a phone, a Pluto stuffed animal, a Nintendo Switch with the Yoshi Crafted World game, and a blue bike with a blue helmet.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa, I want tiny Legos, Squishy toys, a new teddy bear, more coloring books and crayons, more clothes, a new basketball, a new Pete the Cat book, and a new bicycle.
Love, Ivan
Dear Santa, I want Pointe dance shoes, a really cook watch, American Girl Dolls, a Hatchimal, and Barbies.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa, I want some little tiny Legos. I want a Nintendo game and Fortnite for it. I think I want a mini-bike that turns into a scooter and I want a real basketball court at my house.
Love, Nolan
Dear Santa, I want kitten presents like a kitty watch, kitten pointe shoes and kitty books. I also want American Girl doll toys and elf clothes for my elves.
Love, Bailey
Dear Santa, I want a real cowboy gun, a fishing boat, a marshmallow roaster, a Nintendo Switch, a phone, a cow, and a treasure box.
Love, Ridge
Dear Santa, I want a dog, Barbies, a phone, LOLs, a Nintendo DS, JoJo bows, American Girl Dolls, and the movie Frozen 2.
Love, Aria
Dear Santa, I want a baby kitten that is real, a scooter that lights up, a light up bike, a unicorn pencil sharpener that is sparkly, and a unicorn pencil. I also want some books that I can take AR tests on.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa, I want a better skateboard, a Polar Express train with 6 cars, the real bell from The Polar Express, the real Rudolph reindeer, my own Alexa, a ghost train, and a Slender Man toy.
Love, Quaid
Dear Santa, I want an American Girl Doll and nail pens.
Love, Peyson
Dear Santa, I want a real cat, a drone, Elsa and Anna’s sleigh, a JoJo bow, a JoJo doll, a radio, a phone, LOLs, some cat toys, a cat toy that has a toy mouse hanging from it.
Love, Carinne
Dear Santa, I want a small dog, a massage, another Star Wars BB-8 that works. I also want a lightsaber from Star Wars and a scooter.
Love, Drew
Dear Santa, I want Legos, X-Box One, a bike, Nintendo Switch, money, and Nerf Guns.
Love, Kory
Dear Santa, I want kitty presents and I want my momma out of the hospital before Christmas.
Love, Bayleigh
Dear Santa, I want my brother back from the Navy. Also, I want a football, a kitten, candy, a puppy, and a pizza & ice cream sleep- over. I want to hug you and come see you. Give me all the candy canes you have.
Love, Aiven
Dear Santa, I want a peddle car, a big truck that has a log trailer, another big truck that has another trailer, and a big dump truck.
Love, Tyson
Dear Santa, I want a PS4, a basketball, skateboard, X-Box, Fortnite games, and a Nintendo.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa, I want Hot Wheels, Nerf Guns, a toy truck and boat from Bass Pro, and Legos.
Love, Waylon
Dear Santa, I want an X-Box, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, and no animals because my brother is scared of them.
Love, Colten
I want an American Girl Doll Camper. I want to go to the American Girl Doll shop to get my doll some earrings. I want to get my ears pierced. I want a new game for my brother Luigi’s Mansion 3 for my Switch for my brother and I to play together.
Love, Hope
Dear Santa, I love you. All I want for Christmas is a Tamagotchi.
Love, Maci
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.