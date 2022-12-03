alert Homeless task force to meet By Richard R. Barron | Senior Staff Writer Dec 3, 2022 6 hrs ago The Pontotoc County Homeless Task Force will conduct a community question and answer meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Irving Community Center. The public is welcome. Tags Community Question Irving Community Center Pontotoc County Military Meeting Public Task Force Trending Video Recommended for you Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries PHILLIPS, Steven Mar 20, 1945 - Nov 28, 2022 BAILEY, Gloria Dec 30, 1955 - Nov 30, 2022 WEDDLE, Mary Mar 6, 1928 - Nov 29, 2022 TEEL, Herbert Dec 30, 1947 - Nov 20, 2022 Moore, Shirlene Jackson, Minnie TEEL, Beverly Oct 22, 1938 - Nov 22, 2022 More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFive Roff seniors to play college baseballSportsmanship - It's everyone's responsibilityArrest warrant issued for SwartzOklahoma High School Football Playoff ScheduleAda man injured in Murray County crashCaufield says Ada boys must make defense a priorityLatta to host first-ever homecoming paradeOklahoma High School Football Playoff ScheduleAllen boys streak past Calvin Monday nightStratford girls hold off Stonewall in opener Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
