A home in Allen was destroyed by fire Sunday, but the residents made it out safely.
Allen Fire Chief Braylee Dickerson said the call came in at 6:52 a.m. and the home was located at 310 Early St.
"The homeowner, he's an older gentleman, he did have a couple of small burns on his face, but he declined being treated by EMS," Dickerson said. "His wife, later on, I read on Facebook, had taken him to the emergency room, but they released him (after treatment)."
Dickerson said it appears that the fire started in the carport/garage area by a heating lamp.
"Saturday night, he put a heat lamp up for outside cats," Dickerson said. "And I don't know if the wind blew it over, there was about 25-mile-per hour winds, or if a cat did, but that's where it started for sure."
Dickerson said the high winds made it tougher to extinguish the fire.
"And we didn't have a very good water meter anywhere, so we had to relay water back and forth," he said. "We were running off of both of my trucks, and one of Ada's (Ada Fire Department) engines, so that made it tough."
People who wish to make monetary donations may do so at the Farmer's State Bank in Allen in care of the Standridge family. Additionally, people may drop off donations such as clothing and supplies at Allen City Hall.
