A house at 12221 County Road 3530 west of Ada was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.
A passerby spotted smoke coming from the roof of the house and called 911. No one was in the structure during the incident, and no one was injured.
Firefighters from Ada and Pickett worked to extinguish the blaze, and remained on the scene throughout the morning to overhaul the damaged home. Centerpoint Energy and People's Electric Cooperative staff were on the scene to secure the utilities while firefighters worked to complete the overhaul.
Firefighters were also assisted by Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies and the Pontotoc Emergency Management Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.