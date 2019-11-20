‘Tis the season to help our neighbors facing hunger. Through Dec. 31, all donations to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma are matched, up to $600,000, thanks to a gift from APMEX.com, Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corp.
During the Holiday Match campaign, every $1 donated helps the Regional Food Bank provide eight meals to those living with food insecurity in central and western Oklahoma. Once the match is met, every $1 still helps to provide for four meals.
In Pontotoc County, the match helps to provide food for Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada, Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services, Covenant Church, DHS Pontotoc County, Family Crisis Center, INCA RSVP in Ada, Matthew 25 Mission, Morris Memorial Baptist Church, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Ada, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Allen and Southwest Church of Christ.
“The Holiday Match Campaign is a great opportunity for Oklahomans to come together because your dollar will go further during this campaign and will help provide meals for families all across the state,” said Scott Thomas, president and founder of the leading online precious metals retailer APMEX.com. “This is APMEX’s fourth year in a row to partner with the Regional Food Bank to help support the Holiday Match effort ,and it really means a lot to us because at APMEX, giving back is a core value of ours that we take to heart.”
Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation, with one in six residents living with food insecurity. In the last year, the Regional Food Bank distributed more than 42.5 million meals through its community-based partner agencies.
“No one should ever have to worry where their next meal is coming from,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are so grateful to our sponsors for providing the match and helping Oklahomans double their impact in the fight against hunger this holiday season.”
Together, we can solve hunger. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit rfbo.org/give or call 405-600-3161. Donations may also be mailed to:
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
Holiday Match
PO Box 270968
Oklahoma City, OK 73137-0968
