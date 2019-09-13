OKLAHOMA CITY– State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister testified Wednesday before the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee’s Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education. As one of four recognized leaders on the topic of supporting school-age children who have experienced trauma, Hofmeister addressed House members at a hearing titled “The Importance of Trauma-Informed Practices in Education to Assist Students Impacted by Gun Violence and Other Adversities.”
During her testimony, Hofmeister stressed the power of authentic connections between educators and students as a way to mitigate trauma’s impact on learning and establish pathways toward hope.
“The world outside the classroom has an undeniable impact on the world inside the question. Through heightened trauma awareness among our educators, we see richer learning environments and increased trust and rapport between teachers and students. Trauma-informed instruction is working.
“When we ask students what they need from their teachers, their message is consistent: ‘Get to know us. Connect with us. Care about us as people.’”
Hofmeister and three other panelists took questions from committee members after their testimony.
