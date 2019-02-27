OKLAHOMA CITY — After a two-year hiatus, the state Department of Education plans to release the new round of school achievement grades Thursday.
But rather than giving schools their traditional “scarlet letter” that focused on a single indicator, the latest batch of report cards will tell a more comprehensive and meaningful story about the work schools are doing, said state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister during a media briefing ahead of the release.
“For the first time, we are measuring the growth that is occurring within individual students,” she said.
The state agency is required by both state and federal law to release the Oklahoma School Report Cards in an effort to monitor Oklahoma’s most vulnerable students and to make sure students in protected groups are actually improving academically.
This year, though, marks the first time education officials are grading school performance using a series of new benchmarks and formulas. The state hasn’t issued school grades since 2016.
The new benchmarks emphasize academic achievement; student growth; English language proficiency; an emphasis on college and career readiness through graduation rates, advanced course work or dual-enrollment programs; and reducing chronic absenteeism.
The system breaks students into subgroups to identify strengths and weaknesses in an effort to improve achievement, education officials said.
While districts have already been able to review their data, it won’t be available to the public until after the state Board of Education approves the release at a Thursday meeting. At that point, the public can view the grades at oklaschools.com.
“A well-rounded education is what we believe impacts learning overall,” Hofmeister said. “So we made a very deliberate decision to highlight that first.”
Shawn Hime, executive director of the state School Boards Association, said districts are studying the information in the report card and trying to learn more about the formula used.
“(Districts are) learning more about it before making any judgments about the reliability and validity of the report card,” he said.
He said everyone is looking forward to finally seeing the report cards. A lot of discussions has focused on ensuring the new grades are based on student growth and crafted using valid, reliable research-based data, Hime said.
“We’re looking forward to seeing that, and it not being like previous report cards,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s not an indicator of poverty once again.”
Schools received grades based on a bell curve. Five percent have already been notified that they received an “F.” Those campuses will have access to increased federal aid, Hofmeister said.
Another 5 percent received an “A.” The rest of the grades will be dispersed.
School districts will no longer receive an overall grade because Hofmeister said they’re all different sizes and have very different numbers of schools.
However, she hopes that the community sees the school report cards as more than just a grade.
“This can’t be about blame and shame,” she said. “This about providing contextual information about where we are today with goals for where we want to be. And then we are providing more interactive opportunities to drill down into greater detail where there’s interest.”
Hofmeister said it’s important that school officials take into account how the world outside the classroom impacts life inside a classroom, along with the number of diverse students needs increasing as the state is grappling with a teacher shortage.
Later this year, the state will add more data to the website, including per-pupil expenditures by school and the number of students who are economically disadvantaged.
Maridyth McBee, deputy superintendent for accountability and assessment, said it’s important that parents and district leaders have all the context they can, including class sizes, school funding and teacher qualifications.
She said officials hope to release information about the number of emergency certified teachers working at each school.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.