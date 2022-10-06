Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Ada Wednesday for lunch and a town hall meeting at Polo’s Mexican Restaurant.
It was Hoffmeister’s second visit to Ada in seven months. She spoke with a lively crowd of nearly 100 people who gathered for the meeting and for lunch.
“As we have been traveling all over the state, hometown after hometown,” Hofmeister said, “we’re hearing that people are ready for change. They are tired of Governor (Kevin) Stitt’s cronyism and corruption.” Hofmeister did not specifically name any particular corruption.
“We want to focus on working together,” she continued, “on common sense, on respect for one and other, and then getting things done for Oklahomans.”
Hofmeister said the common themes she hears as she travels are core values of faith, family, education and hard work.
“We know that in order to have a robust economy, we have to focus on world-class schools, safe and healthy communities and the infrastructure for great jobs,” she added. “This is the kind of leader I have been, and want to be as governor. Oklahoma belongs to the people, and that is who I am committed to serving.”
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
