OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister praised three educators who were honored Friday for their lifetime achievements. Calvin Agee of Sulphur, Pamela Deering of Norman and Vernon Florence of Edmond were inducted into the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame.
“Oklahoma is blessed to have benefited from the resilient leadership of these gifted educators who are known across the state for their professional experience, research and community service,” Hofmeister said. “Their remarkable accomplishments have positively impacted thousands of Oklahoma schoolchildren.”
Over the past four years, Hofmeister has closely worked with Deering, who currently serves as executive director of the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration. Deering’s teaching career started in 1973.
“Pam is a tireless champion for education in our state, and she is highly deserving of this honor. Her innovative thinking and steadfast commitment are reflective of the best of Oklahoma educators,” Hofmeister said.
The three honorees together have more than 130 years of educational experience. Agee has served Oklahoma schools for 31 years as a teacher, coach and superintendent in Wayne, Pawnee, Konawa and Sulphur Public Schools. Florence has spent 57 years as a teacher, administrator and consultant, serving 23 of those years as superintendent of Alex Public Schools. Florence currently chairs the Oklahoma Teachers’ Retirement System Board.
Agee, Deering and Florence were honored Friday night at a ceremony and banquet. Portraits of the 2019 inductees will go on permanent display within the Oklahoma State Department of Education at the Oliver Hodge Building on the State Capitol complex.
