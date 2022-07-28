History and Culture of the Ukraine coming to the Library

Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya

The Ada Public Library welcomes Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya, an East Central University professor of English and Languages and a native of Kiev, Ukraine. 

Dr. Sukholutskaya will discuss the intricacies of the Ukraine-Russian conflict, and the rich history and cultural traditions of both countries through her family’s life story.

The presentation will take place on August 16, at 5:30 p.m. Those interested are welcome to RSVP by calling the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125.

