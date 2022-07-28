History and Culture of the Ukraine coming to the Library

The Ada Public Library welcomes Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya, an East Central University professor of English and Languages and a native of Kiev, Ukraine.
Dr. Sukholutskaya will discuss the intricacies of the Ukraine-Russian conflict, and the rich history and cultural traditions of both countries through her family’s life story.
The presentation will take place on August 16, at 5:30 p.m. Those interested are welcome to RSVP by calling the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.