The Pontotoc County Historical and Genealogical Society Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The library, located at 221 W. 16th in Ada, will maintain the present hours open, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
In addition to Ancestry.com now available online in the library for all researchers, many other kinds of research materials are available. Examples are wills, marriages, obits and other Pontotoc County records, as well as in almost every state. Books available for purchase concerning Pontotoc County history are Early Marriages of Pontotoc County 1895-1918; Roff Marriages: May 1911-April 1927; Allen Marriages: May 1910-April 1927; the 1900-1920 Pontotoc County Census, all by the Pontotoc County Historical Society; and The Ada Rodeo: An Incredible Saga by the PAST organization.
Also, The History of Pontotoc County, Volume One, is available on a read-only flash drive.
Please come and let a volunteer help you find more information about your family. For more information, contact Katherine Howry at 580-332-5528.
