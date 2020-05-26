The Fireball Classic Memorial — Oklahoma’s oldest race and one of Ada’s most iconic summer events — will transition to a “virtual race” this summer to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), organizers announced Thursday.
Now in it’s 53rd year, the popular event benefits Ada Sunrise Rotary’s Back to School Basics program — a program that provides backpacks and school supplies for students in Pontotoc County. Through the Back to School basics program, Ada Sunrise Rotary has annually provided as much as $20,000 to ensure area students have the supplies they need to make a successful start each school year.
This year, Fireball participants can still sign up to run the traditional 5K, 10K or half-marathon races, as well as a new 100-mile challenge. Under the new challenge, runners must run 100 miles over a 10-day period, timing themselves and uploading their scores to the race website. The 5K, 10K and half-marathon have a $40 entry fee and each runner will receive a Fireball Classic shirt. The 100-mile challenge has a $60 entry fee, which includes a special commemorative shirt.
Fireball Classic registration is open now through midnight, July 4. Race times must be uploaded to the race website by July 30. All runners who finish their respective races will receive a personalized certificate.
Runners may register at https://okc.enmotive.com/events/register/2020-fireball-classic-memorial.
Back to School Basics
Back to School Basics provides back packs and school supplies to area students on their first day of school each year.
In past years, approximately 1000 elementary, middle and high school students from Pontotoc County have received backpacks full of first-day-of-school supplies.
“For some parents, preparing their children for the new school year can be an incredible financial hardship, but their students still need to be ready for that all-important first day when they meet their teachers and new classmates,” Ada Sunrise Rotarian and retired teacher Suzanne McFarlane said Thursday. “Everyone wants to have the supplies they need for doing their assignments.”
Each backpack with supplies costs the organization about $25. Ada Sunrise Rotary encourages donors to become “Backpack Buddies” for a $25 donation.
For more information about the virtual Fireball Classic Memorial, contact Race Director Danny Manuel at adafiremandan@yahoo.com.
For more information about Back to School Basics, call Suzanne McFarlane at 580-310-2840, or email McFarlane at suzannemcfarlane@cableone.net.
For more information about Ada Sunrise Rotary, contact Christine Pappas at 580-399-5819 or cpappas25@gmail.com.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
