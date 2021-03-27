Ada's Historic Aldridge Hotel is slated to be fully remodeled.Wendi Zachary, Ada Housing Authority Executive Director, said contract bidding for the project is slated to begin March 31, and actual construction work should begin in May depending on the availability of building materials, and the weather.
"We hope the construction will take eight months," Zachary said Tuesday.
"We are completely remodeling the exterior," Zachary said. "The EFIS (Exterior Insulated Finish System) will be removed completely down to the brick. EFIS is basically a Styrofoam system that's attached to the exterior of the building, which is sealed and painted."
Zachary said EFIS can be made to look like anything.
"We were going to make it look like the original building," Zachary said. "We really wanted to do that, but it's very, very expensive to make it look like brick, so we opted for another look."
The last time the building was renovated, double windows in the window frames were removed and partially filled with large bookshelves, with a window in the center.
"Now we're taking out the entire bookshelf because we've had leaking, and the building has shifted after the EFIS was installed," Zachary continued. "We're going to put full-size windows in those openings. We're trying to get as much of the original look as we can."
In addition to the façade, the Housing Authority is renovating all the interiors, and is installing new air handling systems.
"The air handlers haven't been replaced in quite some time, so those are getting replaced by new, more efficient ones," Zachary said. "The building is getting a new whole-building ventilation system to control condensation and humidity in the building, which we've been having problems with. That's one of the reasons for the renovation. New cabinets, new lighting, new flooring; a basic complete renovation."
Zachary said residents in 60 apartments were moved into other Housing Authority properties while the work proceeds.
"We were originally going to let them stay, but when we saw the scope of the work, there was no way we could allow that," Zachary added. "It just wouldn't be safe."
Funding was provided by a $900,000 emergency grant from Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a 2020 capital grant for $400,000, and $300,000 to $400,000 from the Housing Authority's budget.
"We're looking at a budget of $1.5 million to $1.8 million," Zachary said.
The Aldridge Coffee Shop will remain open during construction.
