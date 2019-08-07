Hilliard appointed to Oklahoma Commission for Rehabilitation Services

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall has appointed local banker and former Oklahoma state Rep. Wes Hilliard to the Oklahoma Commission for Rehabilitation Services. The commission is the governing board for the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Hilliard currently serves as president at Landmark Bank in Sulphur and Davis. He served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2012.
“The Commission for Rehabilitation Services needs someone who understands and has a vested interest in the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in House District 22,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “Wes Hilliard has devoted his career to serving his community and the state, and he will be a fantastic addition to the commission. He is very familiar with the work of DRS from his time in the Legislature, and he has a unique understanding of the needs of the Oklahoma School for the Deaf. I am very thankful for his willingness to serve.”
Hilliard holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in education from East Central University. He is also a graduate of the SW Graduate School of Banking. Hilliard was a member of Leadership Oklahoma Class XIX.
“It is truly an honor to be appointed by Speaker McCall to the Department of Rehabilitation Services Commission,” said Hilliard. “In the Legislature, I served on the subcommittee that oversaw DRS, and I am very familiar with the agency and the vital services it offers to Oklahomans with disabilities each year. Being from Sulphur, I see firsthand the difference the DRS makes in the lives students at the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, and I have also visited the School for the Blind in Muskogee and have been amazed by both schools and the programs they offer to students all across Oklahoma. I look forward to serving all Oklahomans, especially those with disabilities, and working with the other commissioners to continue making a difference in our state.”
According to the department’s website, DRS “expands opportunities for employment, independent life and economic self-sufficiency by helping Oklahomans with disabilities bridge barriers to success in the workplace, school and at home. This agency has eight divisions that include the Executive Division, Disability Determination Services, Financial Services, Management Services, Oklahoma School for the Blind, Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Visual Services and Vocational Rehabilitation Services.”
Hilliard will serve a three-year term at the pleasure of the speaker of the House of Representatives.
