North winds gusting as high as 55 mph damaged a portion of a roof on the Ada Junior High School campus Thursday afternoon. Officials said the damage was not structural, and the building would be safe to return to use as soon as debris was removed.
The damaged building is the music room that doubles as a tornado safe room.
"The way this was designed, it has a six-inch reinforced concrete roof deck," Tim Elliott, Redland Childers Architects said on the scene. "On top of that, we have rigid insulation and a roof membrane. What got pulled off (by the wind) was that roof membrane, along with some guttering and flashing, and also some rigid insulation panels. The structural integrity of the building hasn't changed. If there's concern, we can follow up on that more thoroughly."
"I was notified on my way coming back into town that we had an issue with the roof here on the safe room," Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said. "We got everybody on the scene very quickly, and notified the architect, who was here in five minutes, and our construction management folks who we work with closely. They're here to try to secure the site, and make sure that everything's safe from a debris standpoint.
"But there are no problems using this room tomorrow in my opinion," Anderson added. "The construction management folks will verify that before we put anybody in here."
No one was injured in the incident. Repair costs had not yet been estimated.
