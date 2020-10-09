COWETA — The Ada High softball team’s young guns couldn’t get past powerhouse Coweta in Thursday’s Class 5A Regional Tournament championship game, but the title didn’t come easy for the host Lady Tigers.
The game was scoreless after three innings, Coweta clawed for a single run in the fourth before scoring four runs — all with two outs — in the bottom of the fifth in the victory.
In a winner’s bracket game late Wednesday, Coweta clamped down on Ada with a 10-0 win.
The Lady Tigers advanced to next week’s Class 5A State Tournament with a glossy 32-3 record, while the Lady Cougars finished a roller-coaster season at 16-18.
“Words cannot describe how proud I am of these kids. They fought their tails off all year while dealing with all the adversity COVID-19 brought — no scrimmages and rescheduling a ton of games is just the start,” said Ada head coach Taylor Henry in a social media post. “We had six freshman, two sophomores and a junior on the field most times. They accomplished things that haven’t been done here in a long time including Wednesday’s big playoff win. The future is so bright for these kids.”
Championship
Coweta 5, Ada 0
Amaya Frizell cracked a two-out double in the top of the first inning but was stranded. That was the only hit Ada would come up with the entire game.
Coweta pitcher Braedyn Sheofee retired the final 19 Ada batters she faced. Sheofee finished with five strikeouts and no walks.
Chardoney Stick took the loss for Ada. She walked three and allowed just four earned runs in six innings.
Brooklinn Thomas led a Coweta seven-hit offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Chaney Helton finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Tigers.
Winner’s Bracket
Coweta 10, Ada 0
Ada’s hitters couldn’t solve CHS hurler Tarun Robinson who struck out seven, walked one and allowed two hits in the five-inning affair.
Sherri Mason led a 14-hit CHS attack, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Coweta lineup.
Kayley Lott went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts and Chaney Helton went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Brooklinn Thomas and Sierra Soto also had two hits apiece for Coweta.
Ada’s hits came from Amaya Frizell and Jakobi Williams.
