Oddie Eidson, the quintessential “Culligan Man,” has worked for Ada’s water treatment company for more than 40 years, and says he has no plans to retire.
“Everybody always asks, ‘Why don’t you retire?’” Edison said. “To me, I love my customers. We’ve got rapport, to where I know what they want almost before they know. As I tell everybody, when you know the people, the kids, the kid’s kids, and the dog’s name, you’ve been at it for a little while.”
Eidson may have bags under his eyes from all the hard work, but he’s never got a chip on his shoulder.
“We go on, me and my customers,” Edison said. “Some of them would rather call me than the office. They say, ‘I need this and this.’ I tell them if I can possibly do it, I will take care of you.”
Eidson started working for Culligan of Ada April 6, 1980. Culligan planned to have a celebration last April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement. Eidson is 70.
“In the last couple of years, Oddie and I have had specific conversations about him slowing down and retiring,” Dwain Madden, owner of Culligan of Ada, said. “He could do some work here at the plant and in the office, and running some smaller routes. But he just refuses to do that. He said, ‘It’s good for me keep busy.’”
“If I don’t use my muscles I’ll lose them at this age,” Edison said. “When you tote 40-pound bags of salt and 42-pounds of water, you stay almost in shape.”
“Oddie is dependable, and his customers love him,” Grace Matlock, Office Manager of Culligan of Ada said. “They always want him. He has them spoiled. We have a ‘brag board’ full of nice things his customers have sent him. They give him cookies, give him cake, bake him stuff, sent him meals.”
“When you provide good service, consistent good service, people will respond to that,” Madden said. “It’s out of respect not only for yourself, but for your job, and what you are trying to accomplish. Over a 40-year period, Oddie has demonstrated faithfulness to the company, faithfulness to his customers, faithfulness to all the other employees here, and especially faithfulness and loyalty Culligan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.