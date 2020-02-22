In only its second year, East Central University’s Black Alumni Association is wasting no time in pursuit of its goal to increase enrollment and attendance of African American students across all academic disciplines.
Established in 2018, the ECUBAA has already awarded two Trailblazer Awards to distinguished, lifetime educators, awarded one scholarship named after Shirley Mixon, the inaugural recipient of the award, and is currently raising funds to create a second scholarship named after the group’s second Trailblazer Award recipient, Donnie Nero.
According to the group’s website, the mission of the ECUBAA is to aid and support ECU in its endeavors to provide a thriving network to connect, advocate and empower current and future ECU black alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members.
Thursday, the group took a giant step forward in its mission by joining with ECU and the Louise Young Diversity Lecture series to bring Cheryl Brown Henderson, daughter of the late Rev. Oliver Brown, to speak to students and community members. Henderson’s father was a plaintiff in the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education. In Brown, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional.
“I’m very grateful for what the (ECU) president and the Louise Young Diversity (team) did,” ECUBAA board member Cedric Bailey said. “They came on board and they saw something, but most of all, they believed in us and they listened to us. We’re very grateful. We could not have done this without their support.”
Bailey praised ECU President Katricia Pierson for working with the BAA to increase attendance at the event. It was Pierson, Bailey said, who suggested the event be held on a Thursday evening to encourage and allow commuters (students who leave on Fridays and sometimes drive long distances to return home for the weekend) to attend — these students often miss weekend events or those held on Friday evening.
The program has helped establish ECU’s Black Alumni Association as an organization that’s serious about playing a role in the university’s future.
For more information about the ECU Black Alumni Association, or to donate toward one of the group’s scholarships, visit www.eastcentraluniversitybaa.org.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
