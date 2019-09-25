While a beautifully prepared plate of food is certainly appealing to the eye, most people turn to their senses of smell and taste in order to satisfy their hunger.
Unfortunately, many people turn to salt as a fast fix when trying to enhance the flavor of their food. Although table salt is 40 percent sodium, and an important mineral for the human body, problems can arise when salt is overused, especially as a primary source of flavor in bland foods and low-fat recipes. Excessive sodium in the diet is linked to high blood pressure, which can result in heart disease, kidney failure and stroke. Even though salt serves as the major source of sodium in the diet, the recommended maximum daily intake is just 2,400 milligrams, or about 1 teaspoon.
A healthier way to enhance the flavor of food without the associated health concerns of too much salt is to use culinary herbs. You can purchase fresh herbs at your local grocery store or farmers market in several forms, including fresh, dried or ground. Volatile oils in fresh herbs are released into food as flavor and scent when chopped or cooked. Drying fresh herbs, especially in whole leaf form, concentrates these oils.
Powdered or ground herbs initially release the highest flavor concentration but often have a shorter shelf life than dried herbs. A good rule of thumb is 1 tablespoon of fresh is equal to 1 teaspoon of dried or 1/2
teaspoon of ground herb. When using dried herbs, rub the ingredient between your palms first to release volatile oils, and then add to food.
Here are a few common herbs and suggestions for cooking with them:
Basil is widely used in southern European cuisines. It pairs especially well with fish, shellfish, eggs, vegetables and tomato-based dishes. Basil is available in many varieties and flavors. Italian basils are the kind most often found in dried and ground form at grocery stores. Basil retains good flavor when dried but loses depth when compared to fresh.
Oregano also is popular in southern European cooking and is considered essential to Italian cuisine. You can use it to enhance tomato sauces, soups, salad dressings and bean and vegetable dishes. Drying brings out the best flavor and you can usually find oregano in this form.
Some people may think of parsley as simply a garnish on the plate; however, it offers much more. This leafy herb has a distinct “green vegetable” flavor which enhances just about any dish. Parsley is especially popular in soups. Common species include flat-leaf parsley and curled leaf parsley. It becomes bland and almost flavorless when dried, so use it fresh or freeze small quantities for cooking later.
Thyme is an aromatic herb that has many uses in cooking. This woody herb contains high levels of volatile oils which means a little bit goes a long way so use this herb sparingly. Thyme pairs well with poultry, hearty seafood, creole dishes and gumbo, vegetable dishes and salad dressings. It also retains good flavor when dried.
When using an herb for the first time, start with a small amount to find out if you like it. Here is a simple taste test that can help you avoid preparing a whole meal and then realizing you do not care for that particular spice. Combine one-half cup reduced fat margarine with 1 tablespoon minced fresh herb and let it sit for two hours in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to mix. Spread on unsalted or low sodium crackers, fresh vegetables such as corn on the cob or green beans, or warm bread.
It can be a lot of fun experimenting with herbs, and as an added bonus, they can help you unload some of the high-salt, high-fat content in your diet.
