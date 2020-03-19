Helping children cope with COVID-19 news

What do you say to your children when they want to know why you are working from home or why movie theaters are closing their doors?
The COVID-19 pandemic is upending everyone’s life, but children, teenagers and young adults are especially affected by the global health crisis, according to the Mercy chain of hospitals. Young people who are already coping with mental health challenges will probably struggle the most, and they need their parents’ and caregivers’ support without judgment.
Mercy, which operates hospitals and clinics across Oklahoma, offers these tips for helping children and teens manage their mental health:
1. Give children a chance to express and feel their feelings. Children have their own ways of expressing upsetting feelings, and sometimes they become withdrawn, irritable or angry.
Help children find ways to express disturbing feelings, such as fear and sadness. Reassure them that their feelings are appropriate under the circumstances.
2. Children feel safest when they are with family and caregivers. If you must be separated from your children, take steps to ensure regular communication, such as phone or video calls.
3. Maintain as many familiar routines as as possible. Children can cope better when they know what to expect, and structure and daily routines help them feel safe.
4. Remember that children may seek more attention and feel more attached during stressful times. This is a time to be reassuring, so take the time to comfort your children when they seem demanding.
5. Be honest but provide facts. Give your children age-appropriate information about the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, and address any concerns they may have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.