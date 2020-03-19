Helping children cope with COVID-19 news

Kindergarten children at Ada Early Childhood Center learn about the value of handwashing Jan. 21 from Mercy Hospital Ada nurse Jamie Rankin during a program called “Glitter Germs.” The Mercy chain of hospitals and clinics has tips to help children manage their mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

What do you say to your children when they want to know why you are working from home or why movie theaters are closing their doors?

The COVID-19 pandemic is upending everyone’s life, but children, teenagers and young adults are especially affected by the global health crisis, according to the Mercy chain of hospitals. Young people who are already coping with mental health challenges will probably struggle the most, and they need their parents’ and caregivers’ support without judgment.

Mercy, which operates hospitals and clinics across Oklahoma, offers these tips for helping children and teens manage their mental health:

1. Give children a chance to express and feel their feelings. Children have their own ways of expressing upsetting feelings, and sometimes they become withdrawn, irritable or angry.

Help children find ways to express disturbing feelings, such as fear and sadness. Reassure them that their feelings are appropriate under the circumstances.

2. Children feel safest when they are with family and caregivers. If you must be separated from your children, take steps to ensure regular communication, such as phone or video calls.

3. Maintain as many familiar routines as as possible. Children can cope better when they know what to expect, and structure and daily routines help them feel safe.

4. Remember that children may seek more attention and feel more attached during stressful times. This is a time to be reassuring, so take the time to comfort your children when they seem demanding.

5. Be honest but provide facts. Give your children age-appropriate information about the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, and address any concerns they may have.

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

