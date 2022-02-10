“Hello, Dolly!” takes the stage at East Central University’s Ataloa Theatre beginning Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The ECU Theatre spring musical, featuring the notorious matchmaker Dolly Levi, will also have curtain calls Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
“Hello, Dolly!”, with music and lyrics written by Jerry Herman, is under the direction of ECU Theatre Instructor Vickie Reifsnider, with musical direction by Rudy Lupinski, choreography by Shelby Davis, and orchestral direction by Dr. Nicholaus Meyers.
The musical comedy, filled with charisma and heart, follows the story of Dolly Levi a widow, a matchmaker, and also a professional meddler. Everything changes, though, when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, “Hello, Dolly!” is boisterous and charming from start to finish. “Hello, Dolly!” features memorable songs such as “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” and - of course - the title number, “Hello, Dolly!”
In Friday and Saturday evenings’ performances, Autumn Manus will star as Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi. For Sunday’s matinee performance, Nicole Erwin will take the lead role. Other cast members include Markus McClellan as Horace Vandergelder; Brady McComas as Cornelius Hackl, Seth Riden as Barnaby Tucker, Zowie McReynolds as Irene Molloy, Allie Perides as Minnie Fay, Brianna-Jo Davis as Ermengarde, Isai Gonzalez as Ambrose Kemper, Summer Pearce as Ernestina, Ky Miller as Rudolph Reisenweber, and Brooke Trail as Miss Money.
Cast in the ensemble chorus are: Bailey Freeman, Judith Rex, Alexander Hilinski, Haleigh Kyle, Justin Sampson, Madyson Bonner, Kaylee Hacker, Adie Marshall, Laylee Abel, Jaxyn Taylor, Maizy Riddle, Teron Casey, Dillon Maxwell, Makenna Maxwell, Story Maxwell, and Delannie Rutherford.
Orchestra members for the musical include Dayna Dawson, Jaden Fylstra, Shelby Litle, Libby Revel, Hannah Ticer, Andrew Ambrosoli, TK Garrett, Jordan Eaton, Alyssa Trett, Kara Keith, Ian Kulakowski, Samuel White, Abi Johnson, Garett Workman, Alex Hamm, Timothy Jacobson and Aubrie Weldon.
Tickets for “Hello, Dolly!” are available at 580-559-5751, by email at boxoffice@ecok.edu, or from the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center ticket booth. Prices are $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and children. ECU students and employees are admitted free with a valid ECU ID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.