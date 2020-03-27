Sarah Heimer, owner of the 580 Barbell Club gym, has never shut her facility's doors. Not on Christmas. Not on Thanksgiving. Never. Until Wednesday.
"We don't even shut down on holidays. We celebrate them with a workout," she said.
Heimer has trained people at the local gym for the past 10 years.
However, under the mandate of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close down as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed for at least 21 days to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gyms were a part of those businesses deemed "non-essential."
Stitt's announcement came around lunchtime Tuesday. Monday night, the Ada City Council voted to allow gyms to stay open under strict social-distancing guidelines instead of closing them altogether.
Heimer felt like she jumped one hurdle but ran smack dab into another one the next day.
"The Ada City Council gave us a lifeline of hope and then I saw that announcement on Facebook (by Stitt), and I'm going to be honest with you, it took the wind out of my sails. It's been an emotional roller coaster," she said.
Sarah's husband, Dr. Brad Heimer, who helps run 580 Barbell Club, spoke at length to the Ada City Council Monday night and convinced them his gym could safely stay open with some restrictions.
The Heimers stayed up late Monday and were still working Tuesday to cut class sizes to five gym members each — half the size that would have been allowed under the Ada City Council's ordinance.
"We were going above and beyond to stay within the guidelines," Sarah said.
Stitt then pulled the rug out from under the Heimers with his executive order.
Losing money during the 21-day closure is the least of Sarah's worries. Her concern is for her members, her people, her family.
"Choosing to keep the gym operating in a different kind of way to make sure people are safe was never about making money. And I think that's what most people are focused on — if businesses are staying open, they're just staying open to make money. That was never the case with us. Money is such a small part of that decision," she explained.
"I kept it open for my people. We have members on the front lines (of the coronavirus battle) that are just wrecked emotionally, and this is their escape. We have members fighting addiction, and working out keeps them focused and keeps them from falling back. We have people with rheumatoid arthritis that need workouts to move. We have people with anxiety issues that don't want to take medication," Sarah continued. "I take care of so many people, and it was absolutely never about the money. It was about making sure all the people that I love have an escape from everything that is going on."
Fortunately, the move by Stitt to close gyms wasn't a total shock to the Heimers. They kind of thought this day might come during the coronavirus pandemic. A contingency plan was already in place.
"We have a way to communicate — myself and the gym members — through social media. We've made it a point to keep them informed as much as possible. We told them this is what we're doing now if this happens, this is what we're doing and if that happens, this is what we're doing," she said. "They've been pretty aware of under these circumstances, this is what's going to happen. As sad as everybody was, they knew how we were going to handle it."
Being prepared didn't make the news any easier to swallow for the Heimers or most of the 80 gym members they serve in classes on a daily basis.
"I can't count the number of people I've had to hug, hold and let them cry in my arms," Sarah said. "We have about 80 people that come through the doors regularly. We have classes morning, noon and night. It's going to be tough."
Many people believe all gyms are unclean and filled with germs. But Sarah said all gyms are not created equal. Gyms like hers are given a bad rap.
"People that don't frequent gyms, their view of the gym is a commercial gym with a lot of machines and a lot of bodies — 500-plus people coming in and out every day. Or their view is of their old high school gym and locker room," she said.
"There are so many different kinds of gyms these days, and ours is one of them. We are a class-based gym. We don't have a lot of excess traffic. And ours are smaller classes because we coach. We're very hands-on. And we use minimal equipment. We don't have a lot of machines that people are going to get on while we're not watching," Sarah continued.
The Heimers feel confident that their gym is also one of the cleanest around, especially since COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
"We sanitize absolutely everything. It's something that's a part of our daily routine anyway. We just stepped that up to if it gets touched, it gets cleaned. Honestly, with a little bit of discipline and everyone chipping in, it was really easy to do and maintain," Sarah said.
Sarah spent most of the day Wednesday checking out equipment to 580 Barbell Club members so they could continue working out at home. She also handed out plenty of hugs along the way.
"We are sending out programming every day. Every one of our members get a workout that's our regular workout and then also a bodyweight workout that you don't need equipment for," she said. "We are also checking out our excess equipment to our members so that if they have that space at home, they can have that equipment there and keep working out. We're grouping together little teams to hold each other accountable and trying to do everything we can to make sure they still get to work out."
The Heimers will keep in close contact with their members while Oklahoma and the nation fight off this new coronavirus. Sarah is confident her group will come out of this time of struggle as strong — and hopefully as fit — as ever.
"I have no doubt in my mind that they are all strong enough and have the personalities to make it through this just fine. But what we need to do is to pull together. We're a family here. We're a community. We will support each other and encourage each other," she said. "I want them to have some comedic relief. Not that this is funny, but man, sometimes stuff can be. If you can't laugh, you'll go downhill real fast."
