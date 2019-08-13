Heat-related hazardous weather conditions remain possible for Ada and Pontotoc County through Sunday, according to an advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Norman.
While Monday’s heat advisory has expired, NWS forecasters predict heat index values will remain high through this evening.
“Although temperatures will not be as hot in northern and central Oklahoma, heat index values of 100 to 110 are still expected in southern Oklahoma and north Texas (this) afternoon,” the NWS advisory states.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to move into the area this evening, bringing with them a slight chance of thunderstorms.
“There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across southern Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas (today),” the advisory states, adding, “Otherwise, thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday and potentially Friday night, but severe weather will be unlikely.”
Hughes, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc and Coal counties all fall within the affected area.
With heat indices expected to remain in the high 90s to triple digits, residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay inside where there is air conditioning. Those who must work outdoors should drink water and wear loose-fitting clothing.
