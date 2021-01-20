As people are spending more and more time at home because of the pandemic, many are searching for new ways to stay healthy. In response, the Chickasaw Nation has developed a variety of resources to help people eat healthier and stay fit at home.
The at-home resource webpage is one such resource. The Chickasaw Nation Get Fresh! nutrition team makes it easy to make healthy food choices, eat at home and save money. It is easy to stay active with pages linking to MemberMe+, an app for the Chickasaw Nation Wellness Centers and TushkaFit, and a new character being added to the AYA walking app in January. These are just a few of the resources available on Chickasaw.net/AtHome.
The Chickasaw Nation Get Fresh! nutrition cooking tab located within the webpage and GetFreshCooking.com take users to a collection of nutritionist approved recipes that are easy to prepare quickly and use common ingredients. There are tips to prevent food spoilage, resources for making budgets stretch and videos on spending quality family time in the kitchen. Kid friendly recipes and tutorials included in the videos encourage children to become involved.
Chickasaw Nation apps can help those at home keep up with fitness. The Chickasaw Nation encourages people to stay active by making workout routines available on the MemberMe+ app through the Ada, Ardmore Tishomingo and Purcell Wellness Centers, as well as the TushkaFit app.
According to Michael Riden, life fitness coach at the Chickasaw Nation’s Unconquered Life, MemberMe+ has become a vital tool in engaging people in health and fitness in the absence of open Chickasaw Nation facilities.
“Through the MemberMe+ app coaches from the Wellness Centers and TushkaFit have been able to share daily workouts with members and citizens. Additionally, TushkaFit maintains an active social media presence to provide people with workouts and offer fitness challenges to the public.”
Keeping in mind that not everyone has access to home fitness equipment, Riden said the exercise regimen has been designed with limited need for workout equipment. Trainers strive to bring fitness into the home of every person.
“Staying physically healthy is an important step in the continuing fight against COVID-19, and MemberMe+ and TushkaFit have allowed us to play an active part in that fight,” Riden said.
Responsible distancing does not require a person to stay indoors for regular exercise. AYA is an interactive mobile walking app designed to keep people moving by combining physical activity with Chickasaw history and culture. AYA allows a person to walk through history and unlock new cultural and historic content along their fitness journey. AYA can help keep people moving in a fun and interactive way. For those already using the app, a new character from the “Cattlemen” series, William, is planned to launch in January.
For more information and other exciting resources, visit Chickasaw.net/Athome.
