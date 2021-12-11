Pontotoc County Health Department is teaming up with Mercy in Ada to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11. The clinic will be in the front conference room at Pontotoc County Health Department at 2330 Arlington St. in Ada from 3 to 6 p.m., Wed., Dec, 15.
Nurses from Mercy and the health department will serve as vaccinators for the clinic. Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center will provide COVID-19 education.
Registration is available online at vaccinate.ok.gov or via the 211 hotline. Walk-ins are also welcome during event hours. A parent or guardian must be present with the child or provide written consent.
“We’re honored to join the health department in their efforts to vaccinate kids in our community,” said Terence Farrell, president of Mercy Hospital Ada. “We know getting shots can be a stressful time for children and their families, but our teams are working together to provide a fun, positive environment for this age group.”
“Increasing vaccination rates in all eligible age groups will help protect the most vulnerable around us,” said Chris Munn, interim regional administrative director for Oklahoma State Department of Health District 8. “Young children are likely to spread infections to others and are at risk of serious health complications from COVID-19. Working alongside our community partners will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Pontotoc County.”
For additional information, contact the Pontotoc County Health Department at 580-332-2011.
