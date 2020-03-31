More than 100 cars filled with well-wishers parked in an otherwise completely empty parking lot Saturday at Mercy Hospital Ada in a brief but welcomed show of support for hospital workers and first responders.
The event, which simultaneously took place at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, was organized on social media in response to the role of health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
Among those participating alongside the public were Mercy EMS, Ada Fire Department, Ada Police Department, ECU Police Department and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police.
Visitors remained in their vehicles, practicing social distancing to refrain from possibly spreading the virus. The event was over in about 10 minutes.
