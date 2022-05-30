Five people were transported to local hospitals Sunday after a midday head-on collision at 16th and Mississippi.
Both southbound lanes of Mississippi and both lanes of 16th Street were closed while first responders tended to the victims. It was also reported that a puppy was injured, and taken by animal control the Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society.
The Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS responded to the incident.
The Ada Police Department is investigating the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.
