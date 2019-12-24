Ms. Summers’ First Grade Class
Dear Santa,I want new toys. I want an IPAD and a dog. I have been good this year!
Love, Stefan
Dear Santa,I want a video game. I want a storm trooper and a phone. I have been good. Please bring a gun to my Papa.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,I love you Santa. I have been a good girl today. I am so happy because I got some presents from my aunt. I want a beautiful big dress. I want a tablet, a new backpack and a dog and cat.
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,I want a phone and new toys. I have been very good!
Love, Adrian
Dear Santa,I want an OMG doll and a hair doll. I also want a laptop. I have been good. I can’t wait for the Elf on the Shelf to come to my house!
Love, Lola
Dear Santa,I want a tablet and a new phone. I have been nice.
Love, Trinity
Dear Santa,I want a new backpack. I want a phone and a laptop. I have been good.
Love, Zack
Dear Santa,I want an IPhone XR. My sister needs an IPhone too. I want a new stocking and an elf. Please bring Ms. Summers a new pencil sharpener. My mom wants a new big wreath for her door.
Love, Brayle
Dear Santa,I want video games and board games. I have been good!
Love, Axton
Dear Santa,I want 2 microphones. I want a gingerbread house with gingerbread men. I want an Elsa house with all the characters and the clothes so I can put them on. I want a sticker chart with real stickers. I also want 10 stockings to hang up on my fireplace and decorations for my house. I have been so nice this year!
Love, Makaelynn
Dear Santa,I want a tablet and a phone and a cookie. I want a little elf, Christmas stuff and Christmas clothes. I want a Fitbit and a Smart Watch. I want a new stocking and a Christmas tree.
Love, Taygon
Dear Santa,I want a phone and tablet. I want a big bear. I have been nice!
Love, Aubree
Dear Santa,I want an LOL Doll, a Moxie girl, and a Barbie. Thank you Santa. I love you!
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,I want a tablet and an IPhone.
Love, Bretten
Dear Santa,I want all the Godzilla toys and all the sea animal toys. I want all the dinosaur toys. I love you Santa!
Love, Israel
Mrs. Ellison
Second Grade
Dear Santa,How are the elves? Help my sister and my family to be together on Christmas.How old are you? I would like chapter books. Thank you!
Love, Meana
Dear Santa,You are one cool dude. Your welcome for the M&M’s. wish for a statum, Legos, a helmet, a jreezy and pants. Are you 80? Thank you!
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,Are you old or do you just have a bread? Have been nice to Kinley. Can Kinley be my sister? Want a vanity with make up. Why are you so chuby?
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,You are nice and your elves. I have been nice to my family. I would have a dirt bike and apple watch and a vire rider. Are you magic? Thank you.
Love, Asa
Dear Santa,I say Santa he comes back. I have helped someone up. I am good. I would like a bi stuffed zabar. Is Rudolph real? Thank you!
Love, Jayce
Dear Santa,How are the ratindeer doing Santa? I helped my mom put up clothes from the washer. I want a phone, can I please have a huver board for Christmas. Can I have a tablet and a X box. Thank you!!
Love, Baylee
Dear Santa,Santa, you’re the best person ever!! I have done the dishes at home. I want a happy Chrtistmas, a JoJo phone; a make-up palet, I want a Apple Watch to. I want to now how do Raindeer fly. Thank you.
Love, Kinley
Dear Santa,Does Roodof nose glow? I am keeping my room cleen. I would like a Apple whach. I would like a pitcher of my family and a LOL house. I miss you and Mrs. Santa Claus. Yes the elves are being good.
Love, Maizy
Dear Santa,I like you, Reindeer, Elves and Ms. Claus. I claen my sister, other sister, and my brother and my family room. I would like Paw patrol big toy, a phone and a cat enething. Thank you.
Love, Sadie
Dear Santa,How are the Reindeer? I helped my grandma get the groceries in the house. I’d like a hoverboard, a phone, Diary of a Wimpy kid Third Wheel, Diary of a Wimpy kid Melt Down, and Diary of a
Wimpy kid Wrecking ball. How do the Reindeer fly?
Love, Daedalus
Dear Santa,Can your elves relly bild toys and bikes? Mrs. Claus are you relly Santos wife I ? I gave my sisters my brownie. Is your elves big or small? I want a bike, a apple watch, a phone, sled, snow, candy canes. Thank you.
Love, Sybila
Dear Santa,How are you? I whod like to know how are the elves? I wish my sister didn’t have epilepsy. That is all want. Thank you!
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,Ms. Claus is so pretty. I have helped my mom. I would like a LOL doll and reborn baby doll. Are you 77? Thank you!
Love, Gracie
Dear Santa,You are the best! Are youre raindeer real? I have been good. Iwant JOJO pone. How old are you? Thank you!
Love, Seacret
Dear Santa,How are the elf? I love my mom. I would like a hover board. How are the raindeer? Thank you!
Love, Teagan
Dear Santa,Is Mrs. Claus magic? Tell the truth... For Christmas, want a Apple Watch, a happy Christmas, for no one to be sick on Christmas!! Are your Raindeer magic too? Thank you Santa!
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,Hi Santa. How are the Reindeer and elves? You wanted to now hour am. I gave my nefue many hugs. I have done the dishes. I will clean my room. I would like my family to have a good Christmas! Sometimes do you mess up on your job? Thank You!!
Love, Quenten
Dear Santa,Does Ruidolph’s nose really shine like a light bulb? I’ve been very good in class. I want to spend time with my family. How are you and Mrs; Claus doing? Thank you.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,Did Dash get the carrot? Did he like it? It was his birthday. I would like a for wheeler I a guitar I and glow in the dark basketball. What level do you live on in your house? Thank you!
Love, Connor
