A large metal hay barn was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon in the 11,000-block of County Road 3579 about four miles east of Ada.
The structure was fully ablaze when the first Ada Fire Department units arrived on the scene. No one was in the barn at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Volunteer firefighters from Byng, Francis, and Homer were dispatched to assist in fighting the fire and provide water support.
The cause of the fire was not initially known.
Firefighters remained on the scene for an extended period of time, as putting out the fire completely involved removing each bale from the barn to extinguish it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.