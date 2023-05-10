Hat Creek Beef launches new delivery business

Home chefs in Oklahoma and Texas can now get premium, American-raised beef delivered straight to their door. Hat Creek Beef is excited to announce the launch of its direct-to-consumer delivery business, offering a wide selection of farm-to-table, pasture-raised Wagyu and Angus beef at hatcreekbeef.com.
Hat Creek Beef raises authentic Wagyu and Angus cattle with care on Hat Creek Ranch, a 3,000-acre, family-operated ranch in Coalgate, Okla., to make it possible for people to enjoy world-class, local beef in their own kitchens.
Hat Creek Beef is now delivering hand-selected, hand-cut premium steaks, ground beef, and roasts to all metro areas and communities throughout Oklahoma and Texas. The beef is sealed, flash-frozen, and then shipped to customers in heat-shielded frozen containers.
The company — run by third-generation cattle rancher Hunter Parker and his wife, Bethany— has been growing its herd for the past two years.
“We are excited to share our high-quality Wagyu and Angus beef with people all over Oklahoma and Texas with our new direct-to-consumer delivery business,” said Hunter Parker of Hat Creek Beef. “We know it’s often unknown where grocery store beef comes from, and it can be inconsistent, tasteless or overprocessed. At Hat Creek Beef, we are making high-quality, delicious beef available at prices that are lower than you would typically expect.”
Hat Creek Beef consistently focuses on improving the health and quality of its herd. They employ the best-known practices in pasture management, planting strong grazing crops year-round, with very little supplemental feed.
All cattle are grass-fed for six months with no feedlots, no overcrowding and no hormones. Hat Creek Beef uses a process of selective breeding and grain finishing to bring out elevated marbling and flavor. Before freezing, the beef is hung and dry-aged for 12 days to further tenderize it and lock in more flavor. All Hat Creek Beef is individually inspected and processed by their state-certified processor.
Beef can be purchased in bulk, including as sides or quarters, in several options of variety boxes, or selected based on preference.
Learn more and place an order at hatcreekbeef.com.
About Hat Creek Beef
